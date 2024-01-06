BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 6: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, presents enticing loan options for motorcycle enthusiasts to purchase their dream bike. Individuals can apply for a two-wheeler loan and benefit from interest rates starting as low as 6.49% p.a. These two-wheeler loans come with flexible tenures ranging up to 4 years, allowing users to manage their payments comfortably. With a range of options, the process of comparing and selecting the suitable financing option is simplified. Furthermore, individuals can compute the probable monthly instalment with the help of a free bike loan EMI calculator, available on the platform. This tool is useful to understand the monthly financial commitment associated with the loan and make informed decisions based on one's budget. Committed to ensuring a hassle-free experience, Bajaj Markets streamlines the online application process with minimal documentation requirements and prompt approval. Apart from bike loans, one can effortlessly apply for various other products on the Bajaj Markets platform, including credit cards, insurance plans, and investment options. Individuals can apply for these through the Bajaj Markets website or app.

Also Read | Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka Ruled Out of ODI Series Against Zimbabwe, Shevon Daniel Named Replacement.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)