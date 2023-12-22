NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: For centuries, gold has stood the test of time as a valuable asset. Beyond being a symbol of wealth and prosperity, it is an integral part of various ceremonies, festivals, and traditions in India. In times of financial emergencies, a gold loan can be a quick and reliable way to access immediate funds. Borrowers can simply get a loan against their gold jewellery to conveniently manage their expenses. Whether they require a small loan or a substantial amount, gold loans can cater to a wide range of borrowing requirements.

With Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan, borrowers can get funds starting from Rs. 5,000 up to Rs. 2 crore, depending on the value of their gold jewellery. Bajaj Finance offers competitive interest rates starting at just 9.50% p.a. With more than 500 branches across the country, Bajaj Finance offers swift and hassle-free loan processing, offering borrowers a convenient and efficient experience when it comes to loan disbursement.

Here are five key reasons to consider gold loans during financial emergency:

1. Quick access to funds: Gold loans are processed quickly due to minimal paperwork and no extensive eligibility checks.2. Low Interest Rates: Since gold jewellery acts as collateral, these loans usually offer lower interest rates compared to unsecured loans, ensuring cost-effective borrowing.3. No credit checks: As gold loans are backed with collateral, it eliminates the need for extensive credit checks, making them accessible to individuals with low CIBIL Score or no credit history.4. High value per gram of gold: Borrowers can secure loans based on a percentage of their gold's market value, providing flexibility in loan amounts tailored to their needs. Bajaj Finance offers a maximum loan of up to 75% of the market value of the 18-22 karat gold jewellery, as per the standards set by the RBI.5. Minimal documentation: Simplified paperwork requirements, usually involving just basic KYC documents. This speeds up the loan processing, ensuring a hassle-free experience for borrowers.

How to apply for a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan

To avail of a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan, borrowers can either apply online or visit their nearest gold loan branch. To apply online, they just need to follow these simple steps.

* Visit the Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan page.* Tap on 'Apply' to get to the online application form.* Provide their 10-digit mobile number.* Submit the OTP to verify the details.* Choose their state and city to find the nearest branch.* Enter their complete name and date of birth.* Schedule an appointment at the nearest branch.

Once they have submitted the application, a Bajaj Finance representative will reach out to guide them through the next steps. With a vast network of branches throughout India, Bajaj Finance ensures prompt and hassle-free loan processing.

To apply for a gold loan today, visit the Bajaj Finserv website.

