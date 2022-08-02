Cupertino, Menlo Park (California) [US], August 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): AccuKnox Inc, The Zero Trust runtime security platform for Kubernetes, today announced it has joined the VMware Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program at the Standard partnership level. Members of the TAP program collaborate with VMware to deliver innovative solutions for virtualization and cloud computing. The diversity and depth of the TAP ecosystem provide customers with the flexibility to choose a partner with the right expertise to satisfy their unique needs.

"We welcome AccuKnox Inc as a valued member of the VMware TAP program," said Kristen Edwards, Director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware. "This membership means customers can take full advantage of a streamlined cloud infrastructure experience. By joining the program, AccuKnox Inc is working with VMware to develop technologies that can transform customers' environments."

AccuKnox Inc.'s product information, collateral and other assets are listed within the online VMware Marketplace at https://marketplace.cloud.vmware.com/services/details/accuknox-runtime-security-1?slug=true.

"We are pleased to see AccuKnox Application Runtime Security Solution on the VMware Marketplace," said Ramya Sarangarajan, Director, Product Marketing and Strategy, VMware. "Compatible technologies, such as AccuKnox Application Runtime Security, enable our customers to build, run, manage and better secure their applications effectively and efficiently using VMware products and services. We're excited to work with partners such as AccuKnox to empower customers to derive the most value from their technology investments."

"This is a very strategic relationship for us. AccuKnox and VMware have a shared goal of delivering Zero Trust Security for Network, Applications and Data workloads across Cloud, IoT/Edge and 5G environments. We are delighted to offer our Application Runtime Security solution on the VMware Marketplace to deliver this comprehensive Zero Trust Security fabric to the industry," said Nat Natraj, co-founder and CEO of AccuKnox.

For more information on AccuKnox Application Runtime Security please visit VMwareMarketplace.

