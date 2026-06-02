Business News | Accura Pharmaquip Introduces New BRAHMI Model to Strengthen High-Speed Tablet and Capsule Inspection

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: The global pharmaceutical inspection machines market is witnessing steady growth as manufacturers increasingly move towards automation, higher production efficiency, and stricter quality control standards. As pharmaceutical manufacturing becomes more complex and regulated, inspection has become a critical function that directly impacts product quality, compliance, and patient safety.

Also Read | 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' Promotions: Marathi Actress Smita Tambe Shares Emotional Story About Nurse Who Healed Her.

Responding to this growing demand, Accura Pharmaquip Pvt. Ltd. has introduced the new BRAHMI model, its tablet and capsule inspection system designed for high-speed pharmaceutical production environments. The upgraded BRAHMI brings together advanced vision technology, automated product handling, compact design, and compliance-focused reporting to support manufacturers seeking faster and more reliable inspection solutions.

The new BRAHMI system is equipped with an 8-camera vision system and is capable of inspecting up to 3,00,000 tablets per hour, depending on product size. The system evaluates every 50 microns of each tablet and can detect various defects, enabling manufacturers to inspect large production volumes while maintaining accuracy and consistency.

Also Read | Nagpur Weather June 3: High of 40?C, Mainly Clear Skies Expected.

Accura Pharmaquip Pvt. Ltd., headed by Managing Director Nilesh Phadnis, has over 23 years of experience in pharmaceutical inspection technology, with more than 1,440 inspection machines installed for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical clients worldwide. Its systems are currently operational across India, the United States, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, reflecting the growing demand for reliable inspection systems across regulated manufacturing markets.

"One of the biggest challenges in pharmaceutical manufacturing today is achieving high inspection accuracy at high production speeds," says Nilesh Phadnis. "With the new BRAHMI model, our focus has been to develop a system that helps manufacturers inspect larger volumes with precision, consistency, and regulatory confidence."

The 8-Camera Vision System

A key highlight of the new BRAHMI model is its 8-camera vision system, developed to carry out detailed inspection of tablets and capsules from multiple angles. The system evaluates every 50 microns of each tablet, allowing it to identify defects that may be difficult to detect through manual or conventional inspection methods. At speeds of up to 3,00,000 tablets per hour, it can detect up to 8 defects, including cracks, dents, chipping, black spots, stains, size variation, shape irregularities, embossing and debossing errors, and coating or colour variations.

360-Degree Inspection for Better Quality Control

The upgraded BRAHMI model provides 360-degree inspection, ensuring each product is examined comprehensively before moving forward in the production cycle. This is particularly important in pharmaceutical manufacturing, where even minor deviations can affect product quality, batch consistency, and regulatory compliance. The system is suitable for tablets, hard gel capsules, and soft gel capsules, making it adaptable for manufacturers working with multiple product formats.

Automation Designed for Production Efficiency

BRAHMI has been designed to reduce manual dependency through automated inspection and controlled product movement. The system uses automated handling and rejection mechanisms to separate defective products from approved ones, maintaining process continuity while reducing manual intervention. Its ease of changeover also improves operational flexibility for facilities handling multiple batch sizes or frequent product changes.

Compact, Robust and Built for Manufacturing Environments

The new BRAHMI model features a compact and robust structure, suitable for pharmaceutical facilities where production space is limited but performance requirements remain high. Its user-friendly control panel and simplified operating structure are designed to improve usability for production and quality teams.

Compliance and Data Integrity at the Core

BRAHMI supports regulatory requirements such as 21 CFR Part 11 and cGMP standards, helping manufacturers maintain data integrity across inspection operations. The system includes batch inspection reports, audit trail reports, alarm reports, parameter setting records, and batch trend reports to support traceability and documentation.

"Inspection technology has to do more than identify defects," adds Phadnis. "It must also support documentation, traceability, and ease of operation. BRAHMI has been developed keeping these practical manufacturing needs in mind."

About Accura Pharmaquip Pvt. Ltd.

Accura Pharmaquip Pvt. Ltd. is a leading pharmaceutical inspection machinery manufacturer in India, specialising in tablet inspection machines, capsule inspection equipment, and vision-based inspection systems. With installations in over 34 countries, the company provides advanced solutions that support pharmaceutical quality control and manufacturing efficiency.

For pharmaceutical manufacturers seeking reliable pharmaceutical inspection equipment, Accura Pharmaquip continues to deliver innovation, precision, and performance at a global scale.

Learn more: https://accurappl.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)