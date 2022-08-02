Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): ACES India Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems Company (ACES), celebrates the completion of the successful Mobile infrastructure assets and operations takeover for Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport), honoured as the Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia at the 2022 Skytrax Awards.

An agreement was first signed between ACES and Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), operator of BLR Airport, in February 2022 for providing Mobile Infrastructure Services for a period of 10 years.

ACES have successfully transitioned all Mobile Infrastructure services within 100 days and are on track for providing the best mobile coverage and enhanced internet speeds to all BLR Airport passengers and visitors for the coming 10 years.

On July 28, 2022, BIAL and ACES Management teams celebrated ACES' achievement at BLR Airport for completing the successful takeover of providing Mobile Infrastructure Services for all passengers and airport community workforce and visitors. BIAL has valued and appreciated ACES' achievement of smooth transitioning and full takeover of Mobile Infrastructure Services which was challenging. ACES management confirms its commitment towards BIAL for providing modern infrastructure, better mobile services, improved coverage and enhanced user experience.

ACES is one of the leading International Neutral Digital Infrastructure Companies and ACES India Private Limited is its subsidiary with its presence in the Middle East, South East Asia and Europe. Several important projects like Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB), the Holy Mosque Expansion in Makkah, the Riyadh Metro Public Transport Project, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, MASAR and many more. (www.aces-co.com)

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) began operations in May 2008 and plays a key role in driving the economy of the region-offering connectivity to key destinations in India and across the globe. It is currently the busiest airport in South India and the third in the Country, having welcomed 33.65 million passengers in CY 2019. The Airport won the Best Airport Staff in India and Central Asia at the 2021 Skytrax Awards. It's the only Airport in the world to win the ACI-ASQ awards for three consecutive years. (www.bengaluruairport.com).

