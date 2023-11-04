NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: ABEC Exhibitions & Conferences Pvt. Ltd., renowned leaders in the Indian trade exhibition and conference market, delivered yet another exceptional edition of ACETECH, Asia's largest and the world's 3rd largest Infrastructure & Architecture show. Held from November 2nd to 5th at NESCO in Mumbai, ACETECH 2023 marked the 17th anniversary of this remarkable event. It was a convergence of industry titans, experts and diverse professionals hailing from 22 sectors, ranging from Designer Kitchens, Bath & Sanitation, Hardware, Tile & Ceramics, Pipes & Fittings, Decorative Indoor and Outdoor Lighting, Furniture, & Furnishings, Doors & Windows, Electricals, Switches, Wires & Cables, Airconditioning, Automation and Wood & Veneers to Landscaping and beyond.

ACETECH 2023 was more than just an exhibition; it was a celebration of creativity, a testament to human innovation, and a display of the potential of the architecture, design and infrastructure industries in India. This exhibition included multiple engaging events such as the prestigious Grandstand Jury Awards, Stop and Shop, the Hosted Buyers program, Ace Street, Ace Ceramica and Ace Surfaces, as well as the artistic enclave of Art Atrium, and the thought-provoking ACETECH Design District Panel Discussions among others.

A haven for architects, designers, and industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and cultivate creativity together, ACETECH 2023 featured over 600 exhibitors showcasing their innovation, skills, products and technologies. With the participation of over 350 Indian and international brands and over four lakh attendees, it provided the perfect platform for networking, collaboration and business generation. It was attended by the likes of Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani; Hiranandani Group of Companies, Mr. Ashish Raheja; Raheja Universal Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Dhaval Ajmera; Ajmera Realty & Infra Ltd, amongst other top leading innovators and thought leaders.

Sumit Gandhi, Founder and Promoter, ABEC Exhibitions & Conferences Pvt. Ltd., shared his thoughts on the event, saying, "ACETECH is a forum where the finest minds in the industry converge to express their creativity limitlessly. It is not just a trade show; it's a bridge between industry professionals that offers a display of the biggest ideas, products, services and technologies in the country. It truly brings together the infrastructure, architecture and design industries in India as one cohesive community, and offers unparalleled networking opportunities. It fills me with pride to witness this vision come alive year after year. The 17th edition of ACETECH was absolutely spectacular, and we are grateful for the overwhelming response."

ACETECH 2023 will be remembered as a ground-breaking milestone and a resounding success in the world of architecture, design and infrastructure. A symphony of ideas, and a testament to the immense potential for creativity, growth and innovation in India.

ABEC Exhibitions & Conferences Pvt. Ltd. is a leading organizer of trade exhibitions and conferences, known for its commitment to excellence and innovation. ABEC's flagship event, ACETECH, is Asia's largest and the World's 3rd largest exhibition on Infrastructure, Architecture and Design. With a track record of delivering successful events and fostering industry connections, ABEC is dedicated to shaping the future of business in India and beyond.

With corporate offices in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore, and support staff in several other cities, ABEC churns out trade shows of massive proportions, nationally. Managed by a dynamic group of experts who not only specialize in organizing top-notch trade shows, but also have sturdy associations with eminent trade organizations, government bodies and renowned industry professionals, every ABEC trade-show over shadows the last.

