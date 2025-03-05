BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 5: With an ever-increasing financial burden on families, India's healthcare costs have increased. Medical inflation in 2023 was 14%, resulting in an average increase of 11.35% in claim sizes. Approximately 50% of healthcare costs in India are still paid directly by patients, despite efforts to reduce out-of-pocket expenses. This underscores the need for comprehensive health insurance solutions. Therefore, it is important to choose the best health insurance for family which fits your needs. ACKO's Health Insurance Plans: Tailored for Families and Parents In response to the growing challenges of rising healthcare costs, ACKO has introduced medical insurance for family and parents. These plans offer affordable and comprehensive coverage, ensuring families can navigate the increasing medical expenses with ease. Below are some key benefits of ACKO's health insurance plans:

* Comprehensive Coverage: The health insurance plans cover all the medical expenses and provide comprehensive coverage for a variety of items such as hospitalisation, surgery, and treatment in case families are hit with an unexpected medical emergency.

* Cashless Hospitalisation: Many hospitals form part of a network that policyholders can avail themselves of to receive cashless treatment, simplifying the claim process and saving the policyholder the burden of expenses in the event of a medical emergency.

* Pre and Post-Hospitalisation Benefits: The plans cover medical expenses both before and after a hospitalisation, including consultations, tests and follow-up treatment which helps them throughout the treatment journey.

ACKO's Health Insurance Plan for Parents Medical expenses continue to escalate above the rate of general inflation, which makes health insurance for parents more important. ACKO's plans offer protection for parents, covering treatments, hospital stays and surgeries with immediate coverage and peace of mind for families. These plans also cover pre-existing conditions which guarantees basic care for parents. Health Insurance for Family: A Plan for All Members ACKO offers health insurance plan for family that can cover all family members under one policy. These plans, with the rising cost of healthcare in India, become an affordable option to make sure that spouses, children, and parents are all covered, and protected from unexpected out-of-pocket expenses. ACKO offers flexible plans for families to select the type of coverage they require according to their healthcare requirements. It also allows one to add riders (secondary members) and easier manage the healthcare cost of all family members without affecting their care. ACKO's Digital Platform: A Convenient, Efficient Way to Manage Health Insurance ACKO's digital platform simplifies health insurance management for families. Families can now instantly access quotes, customise policies and purchase coverage online. All of it without the hassle of traditional paperwork. In addition, the platform eliminates processing delays for families, making it more straightforward to receive the coverage they require.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)