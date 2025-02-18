PNN

Mohali (Punjab) [India], February 18: Active Clothing Co limited,(BSE - 541144), India's one of the leading 'design-to-shelf' platform, specializing in flat-knitted sweaters, jackets, and circular-knitted apparel for global fashion brands, has announced its unaudited Q3 & 9M FY25 results.

Key Financial Highlights

Q3 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 100.22 Cr, YoY growth of 89.18%

* EBITDA of Rs 9.02 Cr, YoY growth of 66.11%

* PAT of Rs 3.14 Cr, YoY growth of 222.83%

* PAT Margin of 3.14%, YoY growth of 130 Bps

* Diluted EPS of Rs 2.02, YoY growth of 220.63%

9M FY25

* Total Income of Rs 228.36 Cr, YoY growth of 30.70%

* EBITDA of Rs 22.90 Cr, YoY growth of 40.47%

* PAT of Rs 6.82 Cr, YoY growth of 93.64%

* PAT Margin of 2.99%, YoY growth of 97 Bps

* Diluted EPS of Rs 4.39, YoY growth of 85.23%

Commenting on the Financial performance Mr. Rajesh Mehra Managing Director, of Active Clothing Co Limited said, "We are pleased to report a strong financial performance for Q3 and 9M FY25, with our Q3 PAT surging by 223% and our 9M FY25 revenue already surpassing the full-year revenue of FY24. This growth reflects our continued focus on innovation, efficiency, and strengthening relationships with leading global fashion brands.

By leveraging AI-driven design, smart manufacturing, and data-backed marketing, we are optimizing our operations and expanding our presence in both domestic and international markets. Our commitment to eco-friendly materials and advanced production techniques aligns with evolving industry trends, ensuring that we stay ahead in a competitive landscape.

We remain confident in our growth trajectory and look forward to delivering sustained value in the coming quarters."

