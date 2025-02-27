PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: New Roots Skin Hair Laser Clinic, a pioneering leader in hair restoration and transplant procedures, continues to achieve remarkable success stories. Renowned Marathi actor-producer Bharat Jadhav, celebrated for his role in the hit movie Jatra and appearances in over 85 films in Marathi and Hindi, recently shared his journey of overcoming a failed hair treatment that left him emotionally distressed and financially drained.

Also Read | Kinetic Green FY24 Results: Indian EV Maker's Losses Surge 11 Times to INR 77 Crore Compared to FY23.

A decade ago, Jadhav underwent a hair treatment elsewhere, investing significant time and resources, only to face disappointing results that deeply impacted his confidence.

"I was devastated," Jadhav revealed. "The first treatment didn't just cost me money--it cost me my confidence. I felt hopeless, wondering if I'd ever find a solution."

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: Local Meteorological Department Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rains and Snow in Mandi, Kangra, Kullu and Chamba Districts; Check Details Here.

Determined to address his concerns, Jadhav, along with fellow Marathi actor Sunil Barve, turned to New Roots Skin and Hair Clinic. Renowned for its cutting-edge, personalized hair restoration solutions, the clinic provided him with renewed hope. Dr. Nilesh Pund, Director of New Roots Hair Transplant Clinic and a leading expert in hair restoration, led the process.

"We understand how disheartening failed treatments can be. Our approach prioritizes a comprehensive evaluation of each client's condition, utilizing advanced techniques to restore not just hair but confidence," said Dr. Pund.

Jadhav's case was especially challenging due to a low donor area and the complexities of a prior failed transplant. After multiple tests and thorough analysis, a customized treatment plan was developed. The procedure utilized the advanced BIO SAPHIRE process to transplant approximately 6,000 grafts, including hair extracted from his beard due to limited donor availability. Over two days, the procedure was meticulously performed, with half of the scalp addressed on the first day and the remaining area on the second.

Today, Bharat Jadhav proudly showcases his rejuvenated hair, free of any hair patch, and is more confident than ever.

"I can't thank Dr. Nilesh Pund and his team enough," Jadhav shared. "They gave me a second chance when I thought all was lost. My confidence is back, and I feel like myself again."

Dr. Pund emphasized the importance of choosing a reliable clinic for hair transplants, to avoid wastage of money and repeated visits to clinic. And more so choose wisely in cases requiring corrective procedures. "Redoing a failed transplant is highly complex. It requires precision, expertise, and an individualized approach," he explained.

New Roots Skin and Hair Clinic remains committed to combining science, innovation, and care to deliver life-changing results. Jadhav now encourages others to seek out proven experts for critical treatments, ensuring successful outcomes and renewed confidence.

About the Company:

Dr. Nilesh Pund's brainchild, New Roots Skin Hair Laser Clinic, is dedicated to delivering long-lasting skin and hair treatments in tranquil environments. Since its inception in 2011 in Aurangabad, the clinic strives to restore confidence through natural and subtle styles. New Roots is well equipped with skilled therapists, dermatologists, technicians, and dedicated support staff. Presently, New Roots extends its exceptional care and rejuvenation services across 10 cities nationwide. Embracing the vision that "self-care is not an expense, it's an investment," the clinic remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of care and innovation in the realm of hair restoration, continuing to transform lives and empower individuals to embrace their best selves confidently.

About Bharat Jadhav:

Bharat Jadhav is a renowned Indian actor and producer in Marathi cinema, theatre, and television. He is notably the first Marathi actor to own a vanity van. His play Sahi Re Sahi is a blockbuster, completing an unparalleled 4,444 shows--a record in Marathi theatre. Known for his exceptional comic timing, Bharat gained fame alongside Ankush Chaudhari and Sanjay Narvekar in the Marathi play All The Best, which completed 3,000 shows. His hit performance in the song "Kombadi Palali" from the movie Jatra won widespread acclaim. With over 85 movies, 8 serials, and 8,500 drama shows to his credit, Bharat remains a cornerstone of Marathi entertainment.

For media inquiries or further information,

Contact: info@newrootshairclinic.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)