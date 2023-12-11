ATK

New Delhi [India], December 11: Saregama recently launched the first look poster of their highly anticipated song Saiyaan Jee, and it's already looking very promising. Starring the artistic Vanitaa Pande, an emerging actress and singer who joins forces with the supremely talented raper-singer Mellow D. This electrifying collaboration is set to drop on 15th December, to be the ultimate party anthem of the season.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Brother Shoots 18-Year-Old Sister Dead for Talking to Man on Phone in Saharanpur.

Vanitaa Pande, a woman of many talents, shines as a mother, actress, singer, and philanthropist. With a versatile career spanning various artistic domains, she continues to captivate audiences with her incredible talent and charisma. The collaboration between Vanitaa and Mellow D sets the stage for an enthralling and unforgettable visual experience.

"I am beyond thrilled to collaborate with Mellow D on the music video 'Saiyaan Jee'," says Vanitaa Pande. "This project has been a labor of love, and I cannot wait for our fans to see the magic we've created together. It's an exciting journey, and I am grateful for the opportunity to work with such a talented artist." She further adds.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2023: Amit Shah Moves Two Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bills for Passage in Rajya Sabha (Watch Video).

Both Vanitaa Pande and Mellow D have an impressive repertoire of past work that showcases their exceptional talent and dedication to their craft. Vanitaa's performances in previous projects have garnered critical acclaim, and her Instagram is proof of her immense talent, while Mellow D's soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics have resonated with millions of music lovers worldwide.

The anticipation and excitement surrounding "Saiyaan Jee" are palpable, as fans eagerly await the release of this dynamic collaboration. With Vanitaa Pande's magnetic presence and Mellow D's enchanting vocals, this music video promises to be a visual and auditory feast that will leave a lasting impression on audiences.

Mark your calendars for 15th December, when "Saiyaan Jee" will make its grand entrance into the music world. Stay tuned for an unforgettable experience that will undoubtedly become the soundtrack of your festivities this season.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)