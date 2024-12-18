VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 18: Actor turned director Zuber K Khan is set to captivate audiences with his romantic drama Pyar Mei Qurban, which will premiere on January 3, 2025. Featuring a stellar cast including Imtiaz Ahmed Bhatt, Aroon Bakshi, Natasha Majhi, Roma Arora and Ebadat Bhat, the film explores the themes of love, sacrifice, and redemption.

Pyar Mein Qurban is presented by Vardhan Film Productions in association with Zaar Films and Music. The film blends heartfelt storytelling with powerful performances, offering audiences a captivating journey through love, sacrifice, and emotional depth.

Speaking about his debut, Zuber K Khan shared, "Pyar Mei Qurban is a story that comes straight from the heart. It's about love and the sacrifices we make for it. I'm honored to have worked with such an incredible team for my first film as a director."

Veteran actor Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat expressed, "This film is more than just a love story; it's a journey of emotions that will strike a chord with every viewer."

Adding glamour to the project is Natasha Majhi, whose electrifying item song "Mirchi Mirchi" promises to be a crowd-pleaser.

Adding to the sentiment, Aroon Bakshi said, "It's been a privilege to be part of a project like Pyar Mei Qurban. The story and performances will resonate deeply with audiences."

Producer Mohammad Tasleem added, "We have worked tirelessly to ensure "Pyar Mein Qurban" rolls up to audience expectations .Through this collaboration between Vardhan Film Productions and Zee Music Company .we aim to create a cinematic experience that will be cherished by audiences across the country."

With a blend of seasoned performers and fresh faces, Pyar Mei Qurban is set to be a cinematic experience worth watching. The film premieres on January 3, 2025.Cz

