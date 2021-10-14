Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI/PNN): Halvese will see the genius of producers Shrinivas and Madhusudan Kulkarni yet again with direction by Yogesh Tawar.

The season of monsoon has come up with many mesmerizing tracks already and has even made people fall in love with them instantly. Another song that may be added soon to the list is "Halvese".

This brand-new track is the product of the ace team under producers and brothers Shrinivas Kulkarni and Madhusudan Kulkarni.

These two have always stunned audiences with whatever they have created in the music scene so far, and now again, they are planning to come up with this song named Halvese to be released on 18th October 2021, which oozes freshness and a new oomph with fascinating chemistry between the leads.

Akshay Waghmare, after doing many films, is excited about being the lead in the romantic track, while the actress is a newcomer named Saniya Nikam, who is debuting with this song. Picturized in the picturesque Mulshi, Kasat Wada, near Pune, the song is sure to take audiences on a journey with the sweet love story that director Yogesh Anil Tawar has beautifully captured.

The casting of Saniya Nikam, who is debuting with Halvese, is in itself an interesting story. This beautiful girl had made a reel on Shrinivas Kulkarni's first song, "Mann He Vede". The team loved this reel, and they contacted her to act in their upcoming song Halvese. This is how she landed with her acting debut in the music world.

Saniya Nikam, on getting this opportunity, says that she can't be grateful enough to the team for selecting her as the female lead. Though she was a bit scared at first to act in front of Akshay Waghmare, her confidence still was intact in front of the camera, thanks to her experiences in making reels. She credits the team for creating a healthy environment and making everything comfortable for her.

Halvese has music by Swapnil Sawant, lyrics by Akshay Sant, Devashree Athalye, Jeevan Marathe and vocals by Jeevan Marathe and Nikita Purandare. The DOP of the song is Rahul R Zende. The project head is Vaibhav S Lamture, while Amole Ghodke is the executive producer. Choreography by Sahil Shaha and costumes by Swapna Raut have made the leads look beautiful. The creative team at Ninaad Films, Pune, have put up a great show in the arresting beauty of Mulshi.

