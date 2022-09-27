New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/Mediawire): Pillars of Humanity an initiative by Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust witnessed leading Bollywood starts like Aditya Roy Kapur, Neelam Kothari, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Armaan Jain, Aayush Sharma, Krystle Dsouza, Mr. and Mrs. Sujoy Mukherjee, and many more. The chief guest for the event was Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Pillars of Humanity is an initiative by Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust and conceptualized by the trustee Nidarshana Gowani. Nidarshana Gowani is the leading real estate entrepreneur, social activist and philanthropist who has been working for the welfare of the society. Pillars of Humanity was held at St. Regis in Mumbai on September 25 provided different communities an opportunity to come together and walk for humanity.

Pillars of Humanity had walks presented by the different communities like the transgender, cancer patients, old age home, acid attack victims, sex workers and the tribal women. Each of the walk for the social cause had leading entrepreneurs walking with them indicating the unity in the society. During each walk the community stood united, displayed solidarity and added vibrant colors to the event. Few of the entrepreneurs who walked at the show were Naina Parekh, Nisha Jamwal, Shweta Wardhan, Ajita Italiya, Smriti Sinha, Saanya Mulaani, and many more.

The august audience cheered continuously as each walk for humanity took place. It also had dignitaries like Shaina NC, Manju Lodha, Sumita Sinha and other present to grace to occasion and extend support to the community. The event was filled with positive energy passing on a strong message to the world at large.

This story has been provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

