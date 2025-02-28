PNN

New Delhi [India], February 28: Actress Sezal Sharma takes a bold step in her career, making her debut as a producer with the short film Dustbin. The film, in which she also plays the lead role, has been selected for screening at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in May 2025, marking a significant achievement in her artistic journey.

Directed by Chandrakant Singh and produced under the banners of SEZ Creations & CK Arts, Dustbin is a compelling narrative that delves into human emotions, relationships, and the symbolism of what we discard in our lives--both physically and emotionally. The film is expected to captivate audiences with its deep storytelling, nuanced performances, and thought-provoking themes.

Sezal Sharma, who has showcased her acting prowess in various films and television projects, has now stepped into film production, bringing her creative vision to life. Speaking about her debut as a producer, she shared, "Producing Dustbin has been a transformative experience for me. As an actress, I have always loved performing, but stepping into production gave me a new perspective on storytelling. I wanted to bring forth a story that resonates with people on a personal level, and I'm honored that our film has been recognized at Cannes."

The short film features Sezal Sharma, Hemant Pandey, Ali Shah, and Abhishek. The screenplay, written by M. Salim, promises an engaging narrative.

With Dustbin heading to Cannes, Sezal Sharma's journey as both an actress and producer is reaching new heights. Her commitment to meaningful cinema is evident, and this milestone is set to open new doors for her in the industry.

