Business News | Acuity Analytics Launches Domain-Led Agentic AI Platform to Help Financial Institutions Move From Experimentation to Enterprise Value

BusinessWire India

London [UK], May 21: Acuity Analytics today announced the launch of Agent Fleet Pro, its next-generation, domain-led Agentic AI platform designed to help financial institutions move from fragmented experimentation to scalable, enterprise-wide value.

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Already trialled with 30 clients over the past year, Agent Fleet Pro will now be made available across Acuity Analytics' global customer base of more than 600 financial institutions.

As adoption of AI gathers pace across the financial sector, many organisations remain constrained by fragmented pilot programmes and stand-alone tools, often lacking impact, control or operational trust. Acuity Analytics seeks to address this gap by embedding AI agents directly into structured workflows, operating alongside human expertise to ensure accountability and purpose at every stage of delivery.

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"AI can accelerate individual tasks, but it does not, on its own, transform how an organisation operates," said Jon O'Donnell, Chief Operating Officer at Acuity Analytics. "Sustainable value comes when the way that work gets carried out is reimagined, whilst applying AI by people who understand the data, regulation and real-world consequences of decisions. Outputs must be explainable and defensible before they reach production - and this requires human judgement at the centre."

Unlike technology first approaches, Acuity Analytics' platform begins with business priorities, identifying AI use cases based on value, feasibility and risk before embedding them into critical workflows. This approach is grounded in more than two decades of experience supporting front, middle and back-office functions across banking, asset management and private markets.

"In financial services, AI only scales when domain expertise stays central to delivery," said Emma Crabtree, Chief Revenue Officer at Acuity Analytics. "Regulation, data quality and operational nuance cannot be learned in isolation. That's why our analysts are embedded directly into AI-enabled workflows, shaping, validating and standing behind the outputs in practice."

Agent Fleet Pro sits at the heart of Acuity Analytics' model, providing an agentic execution platform that enables production-ready AI across research, credit, risk, regulatory monitoring, operational and investment workflows.

Designed to be outcome driven rather than tool led, Agent Fleet Pro delivers completed, auditable and explainable research and analysis up to 10x faster, seamlessly integrating with clients' existing technology environments. By combining advanced AI with human expertise, the model enables organisations to move confidently from pilot programmes to fully operational, scaled deployments.

Agent Fleet Pro can be deployed flexibly, either embedded within a client's environment or fully managed by Acuity Analytics with client oversight. It integrates with enterprise data platforms, leading large language models, and core client systems, with governance, validation, and auditability incorporated by design to meet financial services standards. This architecture maintains robust control, transparency, and compliance.

In early deployments, Agent Fleet Pro has demonstrated measurable efficiency gains, helping internal analysis teams improve accuracy and operational efficiency by approximately 20-40% across critical use cases.

With a technology agnostic delivery model and human expertise deployed throughout the AI lifecycle, Acuity Analytics aims to help financial institutions turn AI investment into durable competitive advantage, moving decisively from ambition to outcomes.

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