Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (Adani Electricity) has been recognized as India's premier power utility by the Ministry of Power (MoP) excelling in two independent assessment areas: one on Performance Excellence and the other on Customer Service Excellence, the company said in a statement Friday.

For the third consecutive year, Adani Electricity has secured the top position in the 13th Integrated Rating Exercise by PFC.

Additionally, REC awarded it an A+ grade, the highest rating, in the Consumer Service Rating of DISCOMs (CSRD) Report for FY 2023-24, reaffirming its leadership in consumer service delivery.

These dual recognitions reflect Adani Electricity's unwavering commitment to providing reliable, sustainable, and customer-focused power solutions.

About the Ratings:

The Integrated Rating and Ranking of Power Distribution Utilities by PFC, under the Ministry of Power, serves as India's primary evaluation of utilities' financial and operational performance.

It assesses utilities based on Financial Sustainability, Performance Excellence, External Environment, and other crucial operational factors.

The CSRD report, now in its fourth edition, focuses on consumer service excellence by evaluating utilities across critical areas such as Operational Reliability, Connections and Other Services, Metering, Billing and Collections, and Fault Rectification and Grievance Redressal.

"This encourages utilities to continually enhance customer satisfaction," the statement read.

Serving over 3 million consumers in Mumbai, Adani Electricity is among only six DISCOMs nationwide to earn an A+ rating in the CSRD report.

It notably excelled in Operational Reliability and Grievance Redressal, underscoring its exceptional consumer responsiveness.

Adani Electricity's innovative approach includes achieving 100 per cent compliance with timely outage alerts and facilitating over 87 per cent of digital bill payments.

In the Integrated Rating Exercise, Adani Electricity demonstrated outstanding financial management, robust debt service coverage, and operational efficiency, positioning itself as India's most financially robust utility.

For Mumbai residents, these recognitions guarantee services from India's most financially sound and customer-centric utility, resulting in fewer outages, quicker grievance resolution, transparent billing, and convenient digital payment systems.

At a national level, Adani Electricity's achievements set new benchmarks, illustrating how strong financial management and customer-focused services can drive India's power distribution sector towards greater reliability, efficiency, and sustainability.

"Being recognized as India's leading utility in both financial sustainability and customer service excellence is both humbling and a source of immense pride," said Kandarp Patel, Managing Director of Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited.

"These recognitions are significant because they underline our commitment to Customer Delight. We understand electricity is integral to everyday life, empowering individuals, communities, and businesses. As we continue our journey, we remain dedicated to adopting cleaner energy sources, innovating our services, and setting higher benchmarks. Our mission is clear: to deliver excellence, foster trust, and actively contribute to a greener and brighter energy future for India." (ANI)

