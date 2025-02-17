Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Adani Foundation has collaborated with GEMS Education, a global leader in private K-12 education, to establish temples of education across the country.

With an initial donation of Rs 2,000 crore from the Adani family, the partnership will prioritize making world-class education and learning infrastructure affordable to people from all strata of society, the Adani Foundation said in a statement on Monday.

The Adani Foundation is the CSR arm of the Adani Group.

In line with Chairman Gautam Adani's social philosophy, "Service is meditation, service is prayer, and service is God", Adani Foundation said the partnership will also give rise to best-in-class research institutions focused on developing teaching competencies supported by innovation and capability development. The first 'Adani GEMS School of Excellence' will come up in Lucknow in the academic year 2025-26. Over the next three years, at least 20 such schools in the K-12 segment will be rolled out across India's primary metropolitan cities and, subsequently, also in Tier II to IV cities. In these schools, 30 per cent of seats in the CBSE curriculum will be free for under-served and deserving children, the statement added. Leveraging the Adani Group's pan-Indian presence and extensive infrastructure capabilities and also GEMS' educational expertise, the partnership plans to develop a scalable, affordable and sustainable model for quality education for students across India.

"This initiative reflects our commitment to making world-class education affordable and widely accessible," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. "By adopting global best practices and innovative digital learning through our partnership with GEMS Education, we aim to equip the next generation of change-makers to become socially responsible leaders in India."

"Our vision has always been to make quality education accessible to every learner, regardless of their socioeconomic background," said Sunny Varkey, Founder and Chairman of GEMS Education. "The collaboration with the Adani Foundation will strengthen us to expand our reach and impact, bringing our global educational expertise to learners and teachers in diverse regions of India."

The Adani Foundation came into being in 1996. (ANI)

