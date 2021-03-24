Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 24 (ANI): Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), one of the largest renewables companies in India, on Wednesday announced that it has signed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in two SPVs holding 75 MW operating solar projects of Sterling & Wilson Private Limited, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company.

"Strengthening our portfolio through organic and inorganic growth opportunities is an integral part of our vision to build a capacity of 25 GW by 2025 and become the largest renewables company in the world," said Vneet S Jaain, MD and CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd.

He also added the company will leverage the strength of the platform and capital management philosophy to achieve operational improvements and value-accretive returns from the project.

"The projects, commissioned in 2017, are located in Telangana and have long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana," read a statement by the company.

The enterprise valuation of the two target SPVs is Rs 446 crores.

"With this acquisition, AGEL will increase its operating renewable capacity to 3,470 MW with a total renewable portfolio of 15,240 MW. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions," the statement added.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with 15.2 GW of operating, under-construction, and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties.

The company develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects. Key customers of AGEL include the National Thermal Power Corporation ("NTPC"), Solar Energy Corporation of India ("SECI"), and various state discoms. (ANI)

