Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Apr 6 (ANI): Adani Group has become India's third conglomerate to cross 100 billion dollars in market capitalisation with shares of four of its six listed companies reaching an all-time high on Tuesday.

The total market cap of the six listed Adani Group companies stood at more than 104 billion dollars, according to BSE data.

Adani Enterprises hit an all-time high of Rs 1,225.55 on Tuesday while Adani Transmission jumped to Rs 1,109.90 and Adani Ports gained to Rs 837.45.

Adani Power rose by 5 per cent to Rs 98.40 while Adani Green Energy gained by 2.2 per cent to Rs 1,194.55

Earlier, Tata Group and Mukesh Ambani led-Reliance Group have achieved this milestone. Tata Group's current market cap is 242 billion dollars while RIL Group's m-cap is 190 billion dollars. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)