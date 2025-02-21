Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 21 (ANI): Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. announced a massive Rs30,000 crore investment in Kerala over the next five years, strengthening the state's infrastructure and economic growth, during Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025

Karan Adani said, "In total, the Adani group is going to invest Rs. 30,000 crore in next five years in the state of Kerala."

He highlighted the group's commitment to transforming Kerala into a major logistics and transportation hub.

"The Adani group has already invested Rs 5,000 crore in Vizhinjam and are committing an additional investment of Rs 20,000 crore. This is not only India's first transhipment hub, but our vision is to make Vizhinjam the largest transhipment port in this part of the region," Karan Adani said.

The Vizhinjam Port, India's first transhipment hub, has already made history by docking the largest container vessel to ever touch Indian shores, with a 24,000-container capacity. Its strategic location along the world's busiest shipping lanes makes it a key player in global trade.

He said, "Further we will be expanding the Trivandrum International Airport from 4.5M to 12M passengers, with Rs 5,500 crore. We will also be setting up a Logistics and E-Commerce hub in Cochin, and also increase our Cement capacity in Cochin."

Additionally, the group will set up a Logistics and E-Commerce hub in Kochi and expand cement production capacity in the city.

He emphasized, "Today, Vizhinjam continues this rich tradition, placing India at the heart of global commerce. At the Adani Group, we are proud to contribute to this new era."

"Vizhinjam is strategically located along the world's busiest shipping lanes, even before commissioning, made history by docking the largest container vessel to ever touch the Indian shores, with capacity of 24,000 containers," he added.

Quoting Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, Karan Adani said, "The infrastructure sector is all about building assets for the nation and nation-building." (ANI)

