Business News | ADB USD 10 Mn Funding to Expand Digital Education Infrastructure in India

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) partnered with Schoolnet India Limited to improve learning outcomes across the country through a USD 10 million financing package. The initiative aims to scale up digital learning infrastructure in 30,000 government schools, directly benefiting 4.5 million students.

According to ADB, significant digital infrastructure gaps persist in India despite rapid growth in the broader education sector. Currently, only 26 per cent of kindergarten through secondary schools possess computer laboratories, while just 29 per cent feature smart classrooms.

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The Schoolnet Digital Learning Project aims to bridge these access gaps. The project aligns with India's National Education Policy 2020 by deploying technology-enabled learning systems. Plans include installing computer laboratories in at least 1,000 schools and setting up 58,000 digital classrooms.

The funding structure includes a USD 5 million loan from LEAP 2 (Leading Asia's Private Infrastructure Fund 2). This fund is managed by ADB and capitalized by a USD 1.5 billion commitment from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

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The investment focuses heavily on human capital alongside hardware. The project framework requires training at least 56,000 teachers on digital pedagogy. Furthermore, it will deliver educational materials designed to strengthen inclusive, safe, and equitable teaching practices.

"The transaction is ADB's first private sector financing for a digital education project in India," said ADB Country Director for India Mio Oka. "Our investment will drive digital transformation in education and promote high-quality, inclusive learning. By supporting private sector providers like SIL, ADB aims to drive innovation in digital education solutions and deepen the market for scalable, high-quality school infrastructure across India."

Established in 1966, ADB operates as a multilateral development bank owned by 69 members, including 50 from the Asia and Pacific region. The institution utilizes financial tools and strategic partnerships to address development challenges and build infrastructure across its developing member countries. (ANI)

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