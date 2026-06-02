Business News | Adgully and The PR Post Convene India's Leading Communications Minds at IMAGEXX Summit & Awards 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 2: As organizations navigate an era defined by heightened stakeholder expectations, AI-driven disruption, reputational volatility, and shrinking response cycles, the role of communications has never been more consequential. Against this backdrop, Adgully and The PR Post will host the IMAGEXX Summit & Awards 2026 on 3rd June 2026 in New Delhi, bringing together some of the country's most influential voices from public relations, corporate communications, public affairs, media, and reputation management.

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Centered around the theme, "PR Beyond Vanity: Trust, Growth & Speed," IMAGEXX 2026 will challenge conventional notions of communications success and explore how modern communicators are driving business outcomes, building stakeholder trust, protecting reputation, and enabling organizations to respond with agility in an increasingly complex and fast-moving world.

Headlining the summit as the Keynote Speaker is Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Former Minister and Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), and Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India. Recognized for her contributions to public policy, governance, diplomacy, and public discourse, Dr. Lekhi will share her perspectives on leadership, trust, influence, and the evolving role of communication in shaping institutions and society.

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The summit will feature a distinguished lineup of industry leaders, including:

* Abhilasha Gupta - Global Head, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs, Tech Mahindra

* Ajey Maharaj - Senior Vice President & Group Head, Corporate Communications & PR, Fortis Healthcare

* Akanksha Jain, Assistant Vice President- PR and Communications, Swiggy

* Anuj Dayal - Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

* Balaji Krishnaswami - Head, Policy Communications, Amazon India

* Darshan Shah, Co-founder and CEO, Newsreach

* Deepika Jagasia - Head, Corporate Communication, Blue Dart Express

* Madhurima Bhatia, Head of PR and Partnerships - India and APEC, Ipsos

* Natasha Wadhwa - Head, Strategic Communications & Brand, Shell India

* Vandana Chopra - Partner & Head, Brand & Communications, KPMG India

Joining them will be senior leaders from communications, corporate affairs, public affairs, brand, and reputation management functions across leading organizations. The summit will also bring together agency leaders, industry body representatives, communications experts, and senior journalists to discuss trust, reputation, influence, and the future of strategic communications.

Through keynote addresses, fireside conversations, and thought-provoking panel discussions, the summit will examine some of the most pressing issues shaping the profession today, including the future of corporate communications, reputation management, crisis preparedness, AI-powered communications, stakeholder trust, public affairs, digital storytelling, and the growing influence of integrated communication strategies.

The summit will also feature "Beyond The Headline," a live communications challenge designed to showcase the strategic thinking, creativity, and problem-solving abilities of emerging PR and corporate communications professionals.

Commenting on the initiative, Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO, Adgully Network, said:

"Communications today sits at the intersection of trust, influence, business growth, and societal impact. As organizations navigate increasing complexity and scrutiny, communications leaders are expected to shape narratives, manage reputation, influence stakeholders, and drive strategic outcomes. IMAGEXX 2026 is designed to bring together the brightest minds in the profession to exchange ideas, share experiences, and collectively define the future of communications."

The summit will culminate with the IMAGEXX Awards 2026, recognizing outstanding campaigns, organizations, agencies, and professionals who have demonstrated excellence in public relations, corporate communications, public affairs, brand storytelling, and reputation management.

The event is supported by leading industry partners. Kaizzen is the Presenting Partner. Fuzion Public Relations is the Powered By Partner. Gold Partners include Alkimyx, Kommune Brand Consultancy, Mavericks Media, Media Mantra and Ruder Finn. NewsReach is the Communication Partner and EVOC is the Industry Partner.

Register for IMAGEXX Summit & Awards 2026

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