Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 29: Get ready, Kolkata! Adgully has announced the CMOs' Charcha 2024 Kolkata Edition, scheduled for April, and the much-anticipated debut of the Marketing and Advertising Awards (MAA).

This prestigious event brings together marketing and advertising professionals, fostering collaboration, innovation, and exceptionalism within the field. But this year, the spotlight shines brighter with the introduction of the MAA. These awards aim to celebrate and recognize outstanding achievements and contributions of regional marketing and advertising professionals, brands, and agencies.

The MAA boasts a diverse range of categories, encompassing various disciplines across the Advertising, Media, Marketing and PR spectrum including Print, TV, Radio, OOH as well as digital. To ensure fair recognition for all, separate judging will be conducted for large network agencies and independent agencies.

From exceptional leadership and creativity to effective client management and strategic partnerships, the MAA celebrates the entire marketing spectrum.

The MAA goes beyond individual accolades, honoring regional marketing campaigns across various sectors like retail, hospitality, technology, F&B, and environmental sustainability.Awards will be based on creativity, effectiveness, and strategy, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of each entry's regional impact and relevance.

The CMOs' Charcha 2024 Kolkata Edition offers more than just awards. Expect insightful panel discussions, keynote presentations, and vibrant networking opportunities, creating a platform for industry professionals to exchange ideas, share insights, and collaborate on future endeavors.

Entries for the MAA are now open! Avail early bird discount of 15 per cent until March 9. Submit your achievements and campaigns for consideration and be a part of this prestigious recognition.

Adgully is a leading source of news, insights, and analysis for the Indian advertising, marketing, and media industries. They strive to empower professionals with timely and relevant content, fostering a connected and inspired industry.

Link for nomination: https://cmo2024-kolkata.adgully.com/

