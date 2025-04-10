Business News | Adgully's Women Disruptors 2025: Celebrating Fearless Women Leaders in Mumbai!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: Adgully, India's premier platform for advertising, marketing, and media news, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated sixth edition of the Women Disruptors Summit and Awards 2025, taking place on April 11th, at the St Pauls Institute of Communication Education, Mumbai. This year's theme, "Fearless and Fierce: Celebrating Women Who Dare to Disrupt," will spotlight the remarkable women who are redefining industries and challenging the status quo.

    Business News | Adgully's Women Disruptors 2025: Celebrating Fearless Women Leaders in Mumbai!

    Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: Adgully, India's premier platform for advertising, marketing, and media news, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated sixth edition of the Women Disruptors Summit and Awards 2025, taking place on April 11th, at the St Pauls Institute of Communication Education, Mumbai. This year's theme, "Fearless and Fierce: Celebrating Women Who Dare to Disrupt," will spotlight the remarkable women who are redefining industries and challenging the status quo.

    Agency News ANI| Apr 10, 2025 01:28 PM IST
    Business News | Adgully's Women Disruptors 2025: Celebrating Fearless Women Leaders in Mumbai!
    Adgully's Women Disruptors 2025: Celebrating Fearless Women Leaders in Mumbai!

    PNN

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: Adgully, India's premier platform for advertising, marketing, and media news, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated sixth edition of the Women Disruptors Summit and Awards 2025, taking place on April 11th, at the St Pauls Institute of Communication Education, Mumbai. This year's theme, "Fearless and Fierce: Celebrating Women Who Dare to Disrupt," will spotlight the remarkable women who are redefining industries and challenging the status quo.

    In a world brimming with both opportunities and challenges, women leaders are driving transformative change. Adgully's Women Disruptors 2025 will honour those who have unapologetically innovated, inspired, and disrupted across various sectors.

    Women Disruptors 2025 is supported by PhonePe as the 'Presenting Partner', PepsiCo India as the 'Powered By Partner', St Paul's Institute of Communication Education as the 'Academic Partner', Miror as the 'Wellness Partner', and Purple Pompa as the 'Gifting Partner'.

    "We are incredibly excited to host this year's Women Disruptors Summit," said Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO of Adgully Network. "This event is a testament to the power of women who are not afraid to break barriers and lead with courage. These leaders are not only achieving exceptional success but also paving the way for future generations. We at Adgully are proud to celebrate their achievements."

    Event Highlights:

    * Theme: "Fearless and Fierce: Celebrating Women Who Dare to Disrupt."

    * Date: April 11th, 2025

    * Location: St Paul's Institute of Communication Education, Bandra West, Mumbai.

    * Opening Address: Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO, Adgully Network.

    * Keynote Address: Carol Andrade, Dean, St Paul's Institute of Communication Education, will deliver a powerful address titled "Fearless & Fierce: Embracing Change, Challenging Norms.

    There will be panel discussions on a wide range of topics.

    View Speakers

    The Women Disruptors 2025 summit will feature a series of prestigious award presentations, strategically distributed throughout the day, to honour the outstanding achievements of women leaders across diverse professional experience levels. These awards are designed to:

    * Acknowledge Excellence: To shine a spotlight on women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact within their respective industries.

    * Inspire Future Generations: To provide powerful role models for aspiring women leaders, showcasing the diverse paths to success.

    * Networking Opportunities: Connecting with influential women and industry professionals. Register Now

    (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

