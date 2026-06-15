Business News | Adisoft Technologies Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Advancing Its Quality-First Growth Strategy

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: Adisoft Technologies Limited (NSE: ADISOFT | INE20PL01012), an industrial digital automation company specializing in automated assembly lines, robotic work cells, smart material handling systems, special purpose machines (SPMs), and Industry 4.0 solutions, has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 Certification for its Quality Management System.

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The certification has been granted by TUV India Pvt. Ltd. following a comprehensive audit and assessment process conducted in accordance with ISO/IEC 17021-1:2015 standards. It validates the effectiveness of the Company's quality management framework and its adherence to internationally recognized quality standards.

The certification covers Adisoft's operations relating to sales, marketing, design, assembly, testing, installation, commissioning, and after-sales support for turnkey automation solutions across process, industrial, and factory automation applications. The certification is valid from June 10, 2026, to June 9, 2029.

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The achievement marks an important milestone in Adisoft's growth journey and further strengthens its credentials as a trusted automation solutions provider. As industries increasingly adopt automation and smart manufacturing technologies, the certification is expected to support the Company's efforts to deepen customer relationships and expand opportunities across automotive, electronics, pharmaceuticals, packaging, and industrial manufacturing sectors.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Ajay Chandrashekhar Prabhu, Chairman & Managing Director of Adisoft Technologies Limited said, "Industrial automation projects demand precision, reliability, and disciplined execution. The ISO 9001:2015 certification recognizes the processes we have built across engineering, manufacturing, installation, and customer support. It further strengthens our ability to deliver complex automation solutions while maintaining consistent quality standards as we expand our footprint."About Adisoft Technologies Limited

Adisoft Technologies Limited, headquartered in Pune, India, is an industrial digital automation company specializing in automated assembly lines, smart material handling systems, robotic work cells, special purpose machines (SPMs), and Industry 4.0 solutions. With over 13 years of experience and a workforce of 180+ employees, the company serves sectors including automotive automation, automotive OEMs, packaging & printing, pharmaceuticals, and municipal utilities. Adisoft focuses on integrating shop-floor equipment with digital and IT-enabled systems to improve operational efficiency while reducing human intervention.

The company has developed strong in-house design, assembly, and testing capabilities, enabling it to deliver customized automation and process control solutions. Its product portfolio includes vision-based inspection systems, tracking and traceability systems, smart conveyors, torque wrench and poka-yoke systems, and quality control automation solutions. Adisoft is also expanding into non-automotive sectors such as pharmaceutical packaging, warehouse automation, and water treatment automation, while setting up a new manufacturing facility in Pune to support future growth.

The Company got listed on NSE Emerge in April, 2026

In FY26, the company reported consolidated Total income of ₹169.33 Cr, EBITDA of ₹32.84 Cr, and Net Profit of ₹22.80 Cr.

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