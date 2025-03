VMPL

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 6: In a remarkable initiative to promote gender equality and education, Adissia Developers has unveiled the Statue of Empowerment and Education at the Coimbatore District Collector's Office roundabout. This monumental installation stands as a tribute to the strength, resilience, and progress of women in all spheres of life.

Also Read | US Travel Ban: Donald Trump Administration Likely To Bar Entry of Pakistanis, Impose Complete Travel Ban Soon.

The grand unveiling ceremony was led by Adissia Developers' Managing Director and Mentor, M.V. Manikandan, alongwith chief guests, Coimbatore District Collector Kranti Kumar, and other guests of honor Municipal Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran, District Forest Officer Jayaraj, and Dr. Sharmila (DRO). The event was a significant moment for the city, reinforcing the importance of women's education and leadership in shaping a progressive society.

A Visionary Initiative by Adissia Developers

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Mehndi Designs: Beautiful Arabic Henna Patterns, Flower Motifs and Intricate Mehendi Designs To Adorn Your Hands During Holy Month of Ramzan (Watch Videos).

Under the dynamic leadership of M.V. Manikandan, Adissia Developers has been at the forefront of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, focusing on community development, sustainability, and empowerment. The unveiling of this statue marks a milestone in the company's commitment to driving meaningful social change.

"Empowering women through education is not just a responsibility; it is a necessity for a thriving society. At Adissia Developers, we believe in creating a world where women have equal opportunities to excel, lead, and inspire. This statue is a tribute to every woman striving for a brighter future," said M.V. Manikandan, Chairman & Managing Director of Adissia Developers.

A Symbol of Progress and Equality

The Statue of Women Empowerment and Education represents more than just art--it is a beacon of hope and progress. It signifies:

* Equality in Social, Economic, and Political Spheres* The Power of Education in Transforming Lives* Women's Contribution to Nation-Building* A Future Where Gender Barriers No Longer Exist

Adissia Developers: Beyond Real Estate, Building a Better Tomorrow

As a leader in real estate, Adissia Developers is redefining the industry by integrating sustainability, innovation, and social impact into its core philosophy. From developing premium residential projects to championing social causes, the company is dedicated to shaping a future where progress is inclusive and opportunities are accessible to all.

This initiative further strengthens Adissia Developers' legacy as not just a real estate brand but a catalyst for change, setting new benchmarks for corporate responsibility and community engagement.

Empower. Educate. Elevate. The future is brighter when women rise!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)