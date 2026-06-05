Business News | Aditya College of Architecture and Design Ranked #2 in Mumbai in Times Top Education Institutes & Alternative Careers Survey 2026

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Aditya College of Architecture and Design (ACAAD) has ranked #2 in Mumbai among Private New Age Architecture Institutes (Post 2000) in the prestigious Times Top Education Institutes & Alternative Careers Survey 2026, reaffirming its position as one of the city's leading institutions for architecture education.

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The recognition highlights ACAAD's commitment to delivering a future-focused learning environment that combines academic excellence, design innovation, industry exposure, and modern infrastructure. The ranking places the institution among the most respected architecture colleges in Mumbai and reflects its growing reputation for nurturing creative and competent professionals equipped to address the evolving demands of the built environment.

Established with a vision to create architects who can shape sustainable and impactful spaces, ACAAD has consistently focused on providing students with a holistic educational experience. The curriculum is designed to encourage critical thinking, creativity, technical proficiency, and practical problem-solving skills, ensuring that students are prepared to contribute meaningfully to the architecture and design profession.

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ACAAD emphasis on experiential learning, industry interaction, and project-based education has played a significant role in creating an environment where students can translate ideas into innovative solutions. Through exposure to practical challenges, collaborative learning opportunities, and mentorship from experienced faculty members, ACAAD continues to foster a culture of excellence and innovation.

Dr. Harishchandra S. Mishra, Chairman & Founder Trustee, Aditya Group of Institutions (AGI), said, "Architecture plays a vital role in shaping the way people live, interact, and experience their surroundings. At ACAAD, we strive to nurture creative thinkers who can combine innovation, functionality, and sustainability to address real-world challenges. This recognition reinforces our belief in fostering an educational environment where students are encouraged to push boundaries, explore new ideas, and develop solutions that contribute meaningfully to the future of our cities and communities."

The Times Survey recognition also underscores several strengths that have become integral to the institution's academic framework, including its expert faculty, strong industry connect, focus on design-led innovation, and modern infrastructure. These elements collectively contribute to a learning ecosystem that empowers students to develop both professional competence and creative confidence.

As architecture continues to evolve in response to technological advancements, urban development needs, and sustainability imperatives, ACAAD remains committed to equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and perspective required to thrive in a dynamic professional landscape.

The latest ranking stands as a testament to ACAAD's ongoing pursuit of academic excellence and its mission to inspire the next generation of architects and designers who will shape the future of cities and communities.

About Aditya College of Architecture and Design (ACAAD)

Aditya College of Architecture and Design (ACAAD), Mumbai, is dedicated to providing quality architectural education through a blend of academic rigor, design exploration, practical learning, and industry engagement. The institute focuses on developing skilled, responsible, and innovative professionals capable of addressing contemporary architectural and urban challenges.

For more information, visit: https://www.acaad.edu.in/

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