SMPL

New Delhi [India], February 20: Aditya College of Architecture successfully hosted their 5th International Design Research Conference (IDRC) on Saturday, February 08, 2025. The International Design Research Conference was conceptualised by the Chairman and Founder Trustee of the Aditya Group of Institutions, Dr. Harishchandra Mishra Ji, as a platform to encourage dialogue on the most relevant issues in Architecture and the Building Construction Industry as a whole. It aims to encourage the architectural community to research and put forth their views, creating a vast body of knowledge for generations to come. The theme for this year's International Design Research Conference (IDRC) was the Architecture of the Urban Commons.

Also Read | Rihanna Birthday: Make Way for the Queen of Fashion (View Pics).

The aim of the 5th IDRC 2025 was to develop a deeper understanding of the urban commons through a rigorous analysis of the city to identify public spaces that have the potential to be accessible, plural, and inclusive. The conference had a positive response with a large number of research papers received from many countries. These were reviewed, and the selected papers were presented at the conference and published in the Shodhaditya Journal.

This year, Aditya College of Architecture had the honor to host senior practicing architect Ar. Sanjay Mohe, Principal, Mindspace Architects, Bengaluru, as the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker for the conference. He presented his work, highlighting the key role that the urban commons play in the design of our built environment. The presentation was followed by an interactive session between him and the guests and students from various architecture colleges.

Also Read | What Is Majorana 1 Chip? Know All About Microsoft's 1st Quantum Computing Chip Powered by Topological Qubits.

Ar. Sanjay Mohe, along with eminent architect Ar. Manas Vanwari, Director, Vanwari Architects, Mumbai, and Prof. Andre da Silva Mano, Lecturer on Geoinformatics at the ITC, University of Twente, Netherlands, was also part of the jury panel for the 11th International Design Competition (IDC) hosted by Aditya College of Architecture, having the same theme.

The morning session concluded with the felicitation of the winners of the 11th International Design Competition by the keynote speaker, Ar. Sanjay Mohe, invited guest Prof. Y D Pitkar, and mentor of Aditya College of Architecture Ar. Gurunath Dalvi.

The post-lunch session consisted of presentations of research papers by select participants and interactions between the researchers and the audience. The conference was successful in creating a platform for the exchange of views and knowledge on the theme Architecture of the Urban Commons and has paved the way for further research on design, planning, and policy-related aspects of urban public space.

For more information, please visit: https://www.aditya-arch.edu.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)