Business News | Aditya Institute of Management Technology and Research Ranked 5th Among MMS Institutes in Mumbai in Mid-Day Education B-School Survey 2026

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Aditya Institute of Management Technology and Research (AIMTR) has secured the 5th position among institutes offering the Master of Management Studies (MMS) programme in Mumbai in the prestigious Mid-Day Education B-School Survey 2026. The recognition reinforces AIMTR's standing among Mumbai's leading management institutions and reflects its commitment to academic excellence, industry relevance, and student development.

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The ranking comes at a time when management education is evolving rapidly to meet changing business requirements. Organizations today seek professionals who can think strategically, adapt to dynamic environments, and contribute effectively from the outset. AIMTR has consistently focused on delivering an educational experience that blends academic learning with practical exposure, helping students build the knowledge and confidence required in the professional world.

One of the key strengths of the institute is its emphasis on experiential learning. Through internships, live projects, case studies, industry interactions, workshops, and seminars, students gain valuable exposure to real-world business challenges. These opportunities enable them to apply classroom concepts in practical settings while developing critical thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making abilities.

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AIMTR also places significant emphasis on staying aligned with emerging industry trends. By integrating contemporary business practices and technology-driven learning into its academic framework, the institute seeks to prepare students for an increasingly competitive and evolving business landscape.

The institute's faculty members contribute significantly to the overall learning experience by encouraging analytical thinking, collaboration, and innovation. Supported by a student-centric academic environment, learners are empowered to explore new ideas, develop leadership qualities, and broaden their professional perspectives.

AIMTR also promotes holistic development through a range of co-curricular and extracurricular initiatives. Students actively participate in entrepreneurship activities, management events, leadership forums, cultural programmes, and social outreach initiatives, helping them develop essential interpersonal and leadership skills.

The recognition received in the Mid-Day Education B-School Survey 2026 reflects the collective efforts of the institute's leadership, faculty, students, alumni, and industry partners. It further validates AIMTR's commitment to delivering quality management education while continuously adapting to the evolving needs of industry and society.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Harishchandra S. Mishra, Chairman & Founder Trustee - AGI, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their continued trust and support. He stated that the recognition serves as a motivation to further strengthen academic excellence, industry engagement, and student-centric learning initiatives.

As admissions remain open for its MMS programme, AIMTR continues to offer aspiring management professionals an environment that combines academic rigour, practical exposure, and opportunities for overall growth. The latest ranking marks another milestone in the institute's journey towards nurturing future business leaders and management professionals.

For more information, vist: https://www.aimsr.edu.in/

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