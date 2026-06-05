Business News | Aditya School of Business Management Secures 5th Rank in Mumbai Among PGDM Institutes in Mid-Day Education B-School Survey 2026

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Aditya School of Business Management (ASBM) has been ranked 5th among the top institutes offering PGDM programmes in Mumbai in the prestigious Mid-Day Education B-School Survey 2026. The latest ranking serves as a significant milestone for the institute and reflects the growing trust that students, parents, and industry stakeholders place in ASBM's academic approach. Recognized for excellence in management education, ASBM has continued to strengthen its position in Mumbai's highly competitive higher education landscape.

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The Mid-Day Education B-School Survey is regarded as an important benchmark for evaluating business schools and management institutions. ASBM's placement among the top-ranked PGDM institutes in Mumbai underscores its consistent efforts towards maintaining high academic standards and creating a learning environment that aligns with evolving industry expectations.

The recognition also reinforces ASBM's focus on preparing future business professionals through a blend of academic rigor, practical exposure, and industry-relevant learning experiences. Over the years, the institute has worked towards creating opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge, skills, and professional outlook required to succeed in dynamic business environments.

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Dr. Harishchandra S. Mishra, Chairman & Founder Trustee - AGI said, "Securing the 5th position among PGDM institutes in Mumbai in the Mid-Day Education B-School Survey 2026 is a proud moment for the entire ASBM community. This recognition reflects our continued pursuit of academic excellence and our commitment to providing students with a meaningful and industry-focused management education experience."

The ranking further strengthens ASBM's standing as a preferred institute for management education and reflects the institution's ongoing efforts to contribute to the development of future-ready business leaders.

For more information, visit: https://www.asbm.edu.in/

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