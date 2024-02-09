NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 9: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Bengaluru, the esteemed off-campus of MAHE, Manipal, welcomes aspiring students to embark on a transformative academic journey. Proudly announcing the commencement of admissions for the academic year 2024-2025, MAHE Bengaluru offers a diverse array of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs across Law, Liberal Arts, Commerce, Public Policy, Management, Engineering, Design, Regenerative Medicines, and Allied Health Sciences.

In the Commerce domain, a 4-year B. Com (Hons.) program awaits students, offering specializations in Corporate Accounting, Business Analytics, Banking and Finance, and Financial Technology. The program offers ACCA collaboration for global certifications in accounting, diverse internship opportunities, and optional international study abroad/exchange programs.

For aspiring legal professionals, Manipal Law School presents a 5-year program, offering BA LLB (Hons.) and BBA LLB (Hons.) degrees with various specializations and a three-year LLB program at the undergraduate level. The school also offers multiple LLM programs in Construction Law & Arbitration, Data privacy Law and Cyber Law, Information Technology Law, and International Investment & Commercial Arbitration. The programs have expert faculty members and adjunct/visiting faculty members from Kings College London, UK, New York Law School, USA, etc., along with regular guest lectures, workshops, and conferences by industry experts.

Manipal Institute of Technology provides a 4-year program for B. Tech enthusiasts, with specializations including Computer Science & Engineering, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Data Sciences, Information Technology, and Electronics and Communication Engineering.

In the field of Liberal Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences, a 4-year BA (Hons.) program is offered, providing specializations in Journalism and Mass Communication, Psychology, English, and Double Major programs in History, Political Science, Economics, and Sociology. The courses will provide international recognition and support from renowned scholars.

In the field of Management, T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) provides a 4-year old BBA (Hons) program.

The Srishti Manipal Institute of Art Design and Technology offers various BVoC, BDes and BFA programs.

For those who would like to pursue post-graduation studies, MAHE Bengaluru offers a 2-year M. Com program with specializations in Finance & Accounting.

The Department of Liberal Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences offers MA in Multimedia & Communication and English Language & Literature and also offers MSc in Applied Psychology.

The Department of Public Policy offers MA in the Public Policy program.

Manipal Law School offers LLM programs specializing in Construction Law & Arbitration Law, Data Privacy Law & Cyber Law, Information Technology Law, International Investment & Commercial Arbitration in regular and blended modes.

The campus also offers MSs program under Manipal Institute of Regenerative Medicine in research in translational immunology, research in translational neuroscience, stem cell technology, and regenerative biology.

In the Allied Health Sciences, the campus provides a 2-year MPT program with specializations in Musculoskeletal Sciences, Neurosciences, Pediatrics, and Cardio-pulmonary Sciences. Additionally, there is a 2-year M.Sc. program with diverse specializations such as Cardiovascular Technology, Clinical Psychology, and Laboratory Technology.

Also various PG diploma, MFA, MA, MPlan and MDes programs are offered under the Srishti Manipal Institute of Art Design and Technology offers various BVoC, BDes and BFA programs.

Speaking about the programs, Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro VC, MAHE Bengaluru Campus expressed his thoughts, "MAHE Bengaluru stands as a beacon for aspiring students, providing a unique blend of academic excellence and holistic development. Our UG and PG programs are designed to empower students, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their chosen fields and make meaningful contributions to academia and industries. Through innovative teaching methods and a focus on interdisciplinary learning, we aim to nurture critical thinking, problem-solving, and leadership skills that are essential for addressing the challenges of a rapidly evolving world."

Please click on this link to know more about the courses.

Established in 1953, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence and a Deemed to be University. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, honoured MAHE with the prestigious designation of Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. Currently ranked sixth in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience.

MAHE Bengaluru, an off campus of MAHE, excels in delivering comprehensive education to students, supported by highly qualified faculty, and dedicated mentors. The MAHE Bengaluru campus has an inspiring, future relevant learning ecosystem, on a new age tech enabled living campus. Here, the students immerse themselves, transform and discover multiple choices and opportunities. At MAHE Bengaluru, the potential for growth and the opportunities available are boundless.

