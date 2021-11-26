Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): SVKM's NMIMS' School of Business Management (SBM), recognized as one of India's top management schools, invites applications for its MBA in Pharmaceutical Management, started in 2003 is one of the earliest pharma focused programs in the country.

This program is well recognized and well received by the industry, and is arguably the number one MBA Pharma Program in the country.

This two-year, full-time MBA program is a domain-specific master's degree that concentrates on preparing the students to enter the pharmaceutical industry. After graduation, students join the industry in various sectors such as; Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Market Research, Consultancy, IT Healthcare Verticals, Diagnostics, Medical Communication, Nutraceuticals, and other allied healthcare sectors.

Job prospects include Sales, Marketing, Business Analysis, Project Management, Client Servicing and Business Development, International Marketing, Operations positions.

The objective of MBA Pharmaceuticals Management program is to develop students, over a period of two years, engaging in multi-disciplinary general management courses through rigorous fieldwork and academics for managerial positions in the Pharmaceutical Industry. Students spend eight weeks of summer Internship with Pharmaceutical, Medical Communication or Medical Devices Companies.

Program Highlights

Over 18 field projects in the first year for experiential learning

Full-day fieldwork every trimester

Total fieldwork exceeds 180 hours and an additional 100 hours of data analysis

The faculty consists of full-time teachers and many from the industry who are well-known functional heads and already established as authorities in their specialized zones. The course concentrates on both theoretical as well as the practical aspect of each subject.

Additionally, Institute-Industry connect exposes the students to CEOs and HR Heads visiting the campus frequently to address our students to broaden their perspectives on the industry.

Dr. Prashant Mishra, Dean NMIMS SBM said, "MBA in Pharma Management is a much sought after program. Pharma, health care and new age start-ups need a large pool of trained workforce. The program curriculum ensures students get hands-on experience in real-world scenarios. Students are job-ready when they graduate."

Speaking on the program, Dr. Harikumar Iyer, Chairperson and Associate Professor, said, "Lectures, Case-discussions, live experiential outbound learnings, Workshops, Role-plays, Video-based discussions and fieldwork are extensively incorporated in this program to impart knowledge and skills. We have had a 100% placement record in the last 17 years for summer internships as well as final placements."

Eligibility: Bachelor's Degree/Master's Degree in Pharmacy, Life Sciences, MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BAMS, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Bioengineering from a recognized University with a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate. Candidates with B.Tech. or B.E. in Bio-Tech. or Bio-Medical are also eligible to apply.

Admission Procedure

Step 1: Register for NMAT by GMAC (Last date was 15th Nov 2021)

Step 2: Register and apply for NMIMS MBA at nmat.nmims.edu

Note - Important changes introduced by NMIMS for MBA Admissions 2022

NMIMS accepts score of the first NMAT examination attempted by the candidate

Apply for NMIMS before your scheduled NMATbyGMAC examination

Accreditation: SBM has the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) accreditation, which is known as the longest-standing and most prestigious professional accreditation in business education. It has NAAC accreditation with Grade A+ (3.59 CGPA), Mumbai Campus and is recognized as Category-I University by MHRD/UGC Grant of Graded Autonomy Regulation, 2018.

SBM of SVKM's NMIMS, Deemed-to-be University, is one of India's leading business schools with a legacy of renowned and experienced faculty and an excellent placement program. NMIMS, which began as a business school 40 years ago, is known for its trailblazing curriculum. The school has consistently ranked among the top 10 B-Schools in the country since 1981 in various such published surveys.

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) owns and administers the NMAT by GMAC™ exam. 38 leading institutions in India accept the NMAT by GMAC™ for securing admissions to their flagship MBA and other management programs in India. Besides India, the NMAT by GMAC™ exam today is delivered across 12 countries namely, South Africa, Philippines, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Botswana, Nepal, Sri Lanka, UAE, Zimbabwe, and Ethiopia. GMAC has two types of testing modes for the exam.

One is an online proctored exam that can be taken from home and the second is the centre-based online exam. Candidates can take the test either at a test centre that follows all the social distancing protocols or take the online proctored exam from the comfort of their homes.

