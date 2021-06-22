New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI/SRV Media): MIT World Peace University's (MIT-WPU) School of Petroleum Engineering offers an Academic Centre of Excellence nurtured with integrity, discipline, technical knowledge and research in the emerging area of Petroleum Engineering.

Ranked as the 7th Best private institute for Engineering in India by TOI Survey 2020, the University offers B.Tech and M.Tech in Petroleum Engineering that create industry ready professionals in production engineering, drilling engineering, refining and transport, data analytics, supply chain management, reservoir engineering and petroleum exploration, among others.

The courses combine advanced technologies, value-based education, industrial internships, research and industry collaborations to ensure a holistic learning experience for students to keep up with the evolution of the industry and its changing requirements.

Program Highlights: The oil and gas industry has a constant demand for able and qualified manpower; a need identified by Hon'ble Prof Vishwanath Karad in 1983 when he started a bachelor's degree in Petroleum Engineering at MIT WPU. Over the years, the University has expanded its curriculum and also rewarded students with merit-based scholarships by providing financial assistance based on academic and non-academic performances.

The B.Tech in Petroleum Engineering is a four-year full-time program, divided into twelve trimesters; while the M.Tech in Petroleum Engineering is a two-year full-time program. With a strong 1200 global alumni and over 200 research publications; students from both the programs have access to 10 advanced laboratories, 1 upcoming subsea laboratory and 3 international students' chapters.

International Collaborations: To provide global exposure, students can visit foreign universities to gain unique perspective of global scenarios. The University has international collaboration with the Nottingham Trent University, UK; University of Massachusetts, US and Hochschule Hannover University of Applied Sciences and Arts, Germany.

Placements & Recruiters: MIT-WPU offers 100% placement assistance to students, with the highest salary package of INR 37.26 lacs per annum offered to B.Tech graduates.. Currently, online placements and internships are taking place and students are gaining remote working opportunities. Some of the leading recruiters include ONGC, Reliance Industries Limited, Essar, Shell, Vedanta, Halliburton, Baker Hughes and more.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible for the B.Tech in Petroleum Engineering program, students need to have a valid score in MHT-CET 2021 (for Maharashtra Domicile Candidates) and/or JEE (Mains) 2021 (for All India Candidates) and/or WPU MEET (MIT Engineering Entrance Test) - 2021 exam.

The selected students will be then followed through a personal interview round, where past academic records and/or work experiences will also be taken into consideration. Furthermore, to be eligible, students should have passed 10+2 in Science from any statutory board with a minimum of 50% marks in total as well as in PCM. Students from other boards are welcome to apply as well.

Further, to be eligible for the M.Tech in Petroleum Engineering program, aspirants should have a non-zero positive score in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and Bachelor degree in Engineering with specialization around Automobile, Production, Mechanical, Sugar, Metallurgy, Robotics and Automation as per AICTE norms.

Online Admission Process: MIT-WPU's B.Tech and M.Tech in Petroleum Engineering programs are currently accepting online applications. The application process is quick and simple, and students can fill out the application form online from the comfort and security of their own homes. As a result, students are strongly advised to apply early in order to be considered for provisional admission offers.

For B.Tech admission, students can go fill out the online application at https://application.mitwpu.edu.in/#/_ga=2.73143574.421191291.1624000555-1873310966.1621340397

For M.Tech admission, students can go fill out the online application at https://application.mitwpu.edu.in/#/_ga=2.80335250.421191291.1624000555-1873310966.1621340397

Covid Policies: MIT-WPU prioritizes the safety of its students and has moved its entire admissions process online. Aligned to the directives by the Government and to ensure that students do not miss out on critical academic time this year, all study programs at MIT-WPU are being conducted through online and blended mode of learning. MIT-WPU will reopen its campus for students only when it is completely safe, as per government regulations.

Industry Collaborations: The School of Petroleum Engineering has an extensive global network. The alumni and faculty have strong connections with industry experts, which result in the best collaborations. MIT-WPU's industry and academic collaborations enable students to gain domain knowledge beyond their specialization while also bridging the theoretical and skill-based gap. The excellent industry and academic partnerships ensure that the students are kept up to date on the latest industry requirements and technological developments, giving them the competitive edge they require.

MIT-WPU is currently accepting applications for its B.Tech and M.Tech program and students can apply online by logging on to: https://admissions.mitwpu.edu.in/btech/

or https://admissions.mitwpu.edu.in/mtech/

For more information, visit https://mitwpu.edu.in/

