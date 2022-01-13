Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 13 (ANI/PNN): There is some good news for the Covid-19 patients suffering from significant hair loss post-recovery.

Advanced Wellness Clinic has successfully tested the unique plasma treatment as the finest method for restoring scalp health and halting hair loss.

One of the most commonly visible issues is the "problem of hair loss after COVID19 infections". Because of the massive strain of the deadly virus during the second wave left a huge impact on the entire body, including physical and mental well-being.

Though people were tested negative from the virus, the impact of the virus on the body functions actually created complications and hindered the recovery process. Hair loss has become the most commonly reported post-covid symptom. Its major cause is the weaker immunity, stress and reduced ability of the body to consume or retain vital nutrients.

"Post-covid hair fall problems are not similar to the normal hair fall conditions caused due to lack of proper care and poor diet and can remain for a longer period, which can even cause a permanent hair loss in some cases," said Dr Niyti Dhawn, the founder of Advanced Wellness. She also explains that this hair loss after recovery from the virus is called Telogen Effluvium or hair shedding in common language. It is usually caused by some shock to the nervous system of our body. In general, this is a reversible condition, and hairs start growing naturally at the same place, but in COVID, such recovery is difficult. The stress of the virus, bad health and fear of survival created the stress which was responsible for hair follicles to fall in a resting phase, and after a few weeks, those hairs can fall out due to lack of nutrition. In many cases, no treatment is required, and the hair often grows back when the stress goes away, but in the covid recovery case, the research is still under progress. "Usually, falling 10-50 hair strands is a normal phenomenon, but in post-covid recovery, these numbers are 400-500 strands or above per day, which is an alarming situation if the problem persists for more than 4-5 weeks," warns Dr Dhawn.

Advanced WellnessClinic has launched its special hair loss treatment for patients who are recovered from COVID and face severe hair loss. The clinic has done multiple camps of hair health check-ups to take samples and conduct studies of the patterns of hair fall in regular patients and covid-recovered patients.

Dr. BP Tyagi and Dr Niyti Dhawn revealed the results sharing that hair fall in covid-recovered patients are 40 times higher than regular patients. Advanced Wellness Clinic is among the pioneers to focus on this problem and found plasma treatment to be the best solution for the speedy recovery of scalp health, which stops hair loss. More than 240 patients have taken PRP treatment of hair loss from Advanced Clinic so far since June 2021, after the 2nd wave of the pandemic.

