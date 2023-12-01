PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 1: In the realm of healthcare, modern medical technology has played a pivotal role in reshaping vision care and modern ophthalmology. It has introduced advanced tools, sensors, and software, empowering ophthalmologists to diagnose and treat vision-related issues more effectively. Jehangir Hospital, Pune stands as a leader, known for its excellence in multispecialty healthcare. Leveraging state-of-the-art imaging technologies, precision laser technology, and safe, convenient testing methods, the hospital has significantly improved its ability to detect and identify various eye diseases and conditions with accuracy.

Jehangir Hospital - The impact of technology on vision care:

1. Computer-assisted Diagnostic Systems: Jehangir Hospital employs computer-assisted diagnostic systems to aid patients in diagnosing and assessing eye conditions. These systems meticulously analyse digital eye images through complex algorithms, providing precise diagnoses and the ability to forecast the progression of eye conditions.

2. Digital Retinal Photography: Ophthalmologists at Jehangir Hospital monitor retinal changes over time, aiding in the diagnosis of conditions such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and glaucoma. Ultrasound is another valuable diagnostic tool for eye diseases affecting the retina and other segments of the eye. Fluorescein angiography, a non-invasive procedure, captures images of eye blood vessels.

3. Ophthalmic Lenses: Advances in ophthalmic lenses have improved vision correction procedures. Jehangir Hospital's eye examination technology expedites lens fitting for contact lenses and eyeglasses. "Smart" lenses with built-in sensors detect factors like vision correction needs, eye tracking, and eye strain, allowing for personalised vision correction.

Dr. Prasad Walimbe, Pediatric Ophthalmologist and HOD - Dept of Ophthalmology at Jehangir Hospital emphasises, "Technology has a significant role in modern ophthalmology, enhancing various aspects of our practice. Advanced technologies have improved the accuracy and safety of both routine and complex procedures.

Modern technology has brought about a transformation in ophthalmology. Ophthalmologists at Jehangir Hospital and elsewhere now have access to advanced tools, from laser technology to digital imaging and specialised equipment, allowing for more accurate diagnoses and treatments for various eye conditions, ultimately elevating the standard of vision care.

Vinod Sawantwadkar, CEO of Jehangir Hospital says, "At Jehangir hospital we understand the significant impact of various diseases on vision. Diabetes for instance, can lead to serious eye complications like diabetic retinopathy which is caused due to high blood sugar levels and this can lead to loss of vision. Our treatment involves utilizing advanced technologies to diagnose and manage eye conditions effectively. Our ophthalmologists are dedicated to providing the highest standard of care, particularly in addressing visual challenges associated with diabetes. We aim to safeguard our patient's precious sight through a combination of advanced technology and patient -centric approach."

