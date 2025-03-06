Business News | Adventus.io Supercharges Southeast Asia Expansion, Doubling Growth in Key Markets

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 6: In a bold move, solidifying its dominance in international student recruitment, Adventus.io has announced a massive expansion across Southeast Asia. The company has achieved an impressive 300% team growth in the Philippines and 50% in Vietnam in the last six months, reinforcing its position as a market leader and responding to the soaring demand for international education in the region.

The international education landscape is evolving rapidly, and Adventus.io is leading the charge. The company is capitalising on a booming demand for international education by strategically expanding its presence in Southeast Asia. Over the past year alone, Adventus.io has witnessed a staggering 250% surge in student applications and enrollments from the region, proving its ability to connect institutions with high-quality, diverse student cohorts.

"As we grow in Southeast Asia, this investment in our team is a testament to our unwavering commitment to empowering institutions with access to top-tier students worldwide," said Ravin Sandhu, Executive Director, Adventus.io (India & SEA). "Our goal is to drive inclusivity and global representation, ensuring universities build thriving, diverse student communities." Says Ravin.

Adventus.io is creating waves in Southeast Asia with a major expansion of its operations. The company has increased its India team by 25%, boosting its ability to deliver superior service to recruitment partners and universities worldwide. As Adventus.io grows, it continues to promote innovation and technological advancements, strengthening its impact on the industry.

"Our platform is not just facilitating student recruitment, it's transforming the global education landscape. We are enabling universities to welcome students from more diverse backgrounds than ever before," says Ravin

"What sets Adventus.io apart is its revolutionary data-driven recruitment marketplace, providing universities with unparalleled insights into student pipelines and recruitment trends. By moving beyond conventional markets, Adventus.io is actively reshaping global student diversity," says Mehrab Grewal, Executive Director of Adventus.io (Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nigeria & Nepal)

Adventus.io offers recruitment partners exclusive benefits, including scholarships, application fee waivers, and commission bonuses, ensuring a seamless and highly rewarding recruitment experience for institutions and students alike.

About Adventus.io: Adventus.io is redefining the future of international student recruitment through technology, innovation, and deep market expertise. Its powerful recruitment marketplace connects universities with high-calibre students from across the globe, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and a strong focus on quality and diversity in student enrollment. As a pioneering force in global education, Adventus.io remains committed to breaking barriers, fostering inclusivity, and transforming how institutions engage with international students.

