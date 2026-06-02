Business News | Advocate Atul Jain's Book 'Knot or Not: Staying In or Straying Away' Launched at Constitution Club by Who's Who of the Judiciary, Legislature, Executive and Media

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 2: Advocate Atul Jain's book, "Knot or Not: Staying In or Straying Away - A Cultural, Legal and Emotional Guide to Hindu Marriage and Divorce," was launched at a distinguished ceremony held at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. The book examines the legal, cultural, emotional, social and financial dimensions of Hindu marriage and divorce and seeks to provide a comprehensive understanding of one of society's most important institutions and its challenges in contemporary times.

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The event brought together representatives from all pillars of democracy and public life, including the Legislature, Executive, Judiciary and Media, making it a unique gathering of policymakers, legal luminaries, public servants, academicians and journalists.

Among the distinguished guests present at the event were Member of Parliament Shri Manoj Tiwari,, Hon'ble Ms. Justice Shail Jain of the Delhi High Court, Hon'ble Mr. Justice Sudhir Jain, Chairman, Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT), Shri Reetesh Singh, Principal Secretary, Government of Delhi, senior advocates, judicial officers, members of the Bar, academicians and members of the media.

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Prior to the formal launch, the book was unveiled by Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law & Justice, Shri R. Venkataramani, Attorney General for India, and Hon'ble Mr. Justice D.K. Upadhyaya, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court at their respective Offices.

Launching the book, Member of Parliament Shri Manoj Tiwari observed that with divorce cases steadily increasing in contemporary society, the book would serve as an important guide for families and couples. He emphasized that the objective of the book is not to encourage divorce but to create awareness about the legal, social and practical realities associated with marital disputes and separation. He noted that individuals contemplating such decisions should be fully informed of the challenges, consequences and circumstances they may face.

Speaking on the occasion, Advocate Atul Jain stated that the inspiration for the book arose from his professional experience and his observation of the growing number of marital disputes and family conflicts in modern society. He explained that the book is the culmination of nearly two years of dedicated research and writing.

According to the author, the work comprehensively discusses various laws relating to Hindu marriage and divorce while also examining their emotional, cultural, financial and social implications. He emphasized that marriage and divorce cannot be viewed solely through the lens of legal provisions, as they significantly impact individuals, children and families. He expressed confidence that the book would be useful not only for judges, lawyers, law students and researchers but also for members of the general public seeking a practical understanding of matrimonial law and family relationships.

The event concluded with an engaging discussion on the evolving nature of marriage, changing family dynamics and the growing need for greater awareness of matrimonial rights and responsibilities. The gathering appreciated the book's balanced approach in addressing both the legal framework and the human realities surrounding marriage and divorce.

Published by Law & Justice Publishing Company, a part of the Universal Law Group, the book seeks to make a meaningful contribution to contemporary legal literature and public discourse on marriage, family and divorce in India.

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