Business News | Advocate V. K. Dubey Honoured at 2nd International Bar & Bench Badminton Championship in London

VMPL

London [UK], June 9: A proud moment for the Indian legal community was witnessed when V K Dubey, Chairman of VKDL NPA Advisory Council, owner of V K Dubey Associates, and Supreme Court Advocate, known throughout India for his legal and social work, having served on the Official Language and Hindi Advisory Committee of Ministry of Skill Development and Ministry of Home Affairs of Government of India was specially honored at 2nd International Bar & Bench Badminton Championship held at Dormer's Wells Leisure Centre in Southall, United Kingdom.

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This prestigious international event was attended by senior advocates and honorable judges from Supreme Court of India and various High Courts, as well as numerous eminent personalities from social, political, and industrial sectors. The event was also graced by presence of Naveen Jindal, a renowned Indian industrialist, Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) and Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra.

Advocate Vinay Kumar Dubey, recognized nationwide for his significant contributions to the social and legal sector was a special highlight. Dubey, who has played an active role in the areas of banking, corporate, NPA resolution, legal awareness, and social service for years was honored for his outstanding contributions.

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The event was hosted by Solicitor Advocate Harjot Singh, Director of London-based Twinwood Law Practice, and Ms. Abantika Deka, a former international badminton player. The event organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Law & Justice, Government of India has provided a new impetus to dialogue and collaboration between the legal communities of India and the United Kingdom.

The event began with the playing of the national anthems of India and the United Kingdom, followed by various badminton matches. Advocates and judicial officers from India and the United Kingdom participated enthusiastically in the competition. The event showcased a remarkable blend of sportsmanship, mutual cooperation, and professional camaraderie.

At the closing ceremony, advocates and honorable judges from various states across India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai, were honored. Industrialist and Member of Parliament Naveen Jindal and Advocate Vinay Kumar Dubey were also given special recognition. The audience greeted them with thunderous applause during the felicitation ceremony.

This grand event held abroad, showcased Indian culture, sportsmanship, and the solidarity of the legal community, as if it were taking place in India. All guests present praised the grandeur, discipline, and successful organization of the event.

Remarking on the event's success, organizer and former international badminton player Ms. Abantika Deka expressed her gratitude to all participants and guests. She stated that such international social and sports events not only connect people from different countries but also play an important role in fostering social harmony, mutual cooperation, and encouraging athletes. She expressed confidence that such events will further strengthen the ties between the legal and legal communities in the future.

This honour is not only a personal achievement of Advocate Vinay Kumar Dubey but also a matter of pride for the Indian legal community and all those who are continuously working in the field of justice, social service and professional excellence.

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