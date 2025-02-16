Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): An MoU was signed between the Aeronautical Development Agency, Bengaluru, and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, Hyderabad, for the indigenous development of high-strength, high-toughness special steel for aerospace applications, as per a statement on Sunday.

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) is the nodal organization for combat aircraft development in the country.

ADA has developed strategic capabilities in various disciplines with identified partners for realizing the number of advanced technologies, materials and final products.

This has been achieved in association with HAL as principal partner and with DRDO Laboratories, CSIR Labs, PSUs, Private Sector Agencies, IAF, Indian Navy and Academic Institutions as major partners who have actively participated and contributed towards success of this national venture.

LCA-Tejas is a premier programme and triumphant venture undertaken by ADA with significant contributions by participant organizations that culminated in the induction for operations by IAF. Ongoing Combat Aircraft Programmes being pursued by ADA are LCA Mk2, Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF).

MIDHANI is a premium Defence PSU that caters to various special metals and alloys in different mill forms, such as forged bars, hot rolled bars, hot rolled and cold rolled sheets, strips, foils and wires.

It caters to key sectors such as aeronautical, space, defence, atomic and hydroelectric power.

As part of indigenous aircraft programmes, ADA has been carrying out indigenous development of various materials required for aircraft building towards achieving self-sufficiency in the field of aeronautical materials with MIDHANI.

Several grades of special steels, Titanium alloys and Nickel alloys have been indigenously developed MIDHANI.

ADA and MIDHANI have entered into MoU during the Aero India-2025 airshow for indigenous development of high strength high toughness special grade steel MDN100 for aeronautical applications.

The steel has good forgeability and could be used for highly stressed aircraft parts for weight saving benefits. (ANI)

