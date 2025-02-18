VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18: AET LED Displays, a pioneer in fine-pitch MicroLED technology, is set to disrupt the digital display landscape at DDX Asia 2025, the premier exhibition for digital display solutions in the retail and DOOH (Digital Out-of-Home) industry. The event will take place on February 20-21, 2025, at the NESCO Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai, where AET will be exhibiting at Booth A14/16, Hall No. 5 to showcase its latest advancements in next-generation LED display technology.

With brands and marketers looking for next-level digital engagement, AET LED Displays is set to introduce industry-leading LED solutions tailored for the future of retail and outdoor advertising. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the transformative power of AET's advanced display technology, including:

* NX & NT Series - High-resolution COB and QCOB-based indoor LED displays, delivering premium visual experiences for retail and corporate applications.

* AEO Series - Versatile and resilient outdoor LED displays, engineered for high brightness, durability, and unmatched clarity in DOOH advertising.

* QI Series (The Floor LED Display) - A dynamic, interactive LED floor display, designed for experiential marketing and enhanced consumer engagement.

* Invisilite - Advanced LED holographic transparent displays, seamlessly integrating into storefronts and architectural spaces to redefine brand visibility.

Commenting on AET's participation, Prashant Srivastav, International Marketing Head at AET LED Displays, said, "The demand for dynamic, high-impact digital signage is at an all-time high. Brands, retailers, and advertisers are looking for solutions that captivate, engage, and convert audiences. Our fine-pitch MicroLED technology is setting new benchmarks in visual excellence, sustainability, and interactivity. At DDX Asia 2025, we're not just showcasing displays--we're unveiling the future of immersive brand storytelling."

Join Us at DDX Asia 2025 Meet Team AET at Booth A14/16, Hall No. 5 and witness firsthand how MicroLED technology is revolutionizing digital display landscapes for retail and DOOH industries.

Fact File

DDX Asia 2025NESCO Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, MumbaiFebruary 20-21, 202510 AM OnwardsBooth A14/16, Hall No. 5

About AET LED Displays

AET LED Displays is a global pioneer in LED display technology, specializing in high-performance MicroLED, COB, and QCOB-based solutions for retail, corporate, and DOOH applications. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, AET's products redefine visual communication and consumer engagement, setting new industry standards in digital display excellence.

For more information, visit us at DDX Asia 2025 or explore our website at www.aetdisplays.com.

Media Contact: Priya SharmaPRZSM CommunicationPriya@przsm.com

