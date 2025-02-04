SMPL

New Delhi [India], February 4: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially released the AFCAT 2025 notification for candidates desiring to join the force as officers in different branches of the prestigious force. The AFCAT exam is scheduled to take place on the 22nd and 23rd of February 2025, with the admit cards expected to be available on February 7, 2025, at 5 PM. All candidates planning for AFCAT 2025 are to hear the exam details, which include when the exam is, AFCAT eligibility, AFCAT exam dates, and exam patterns.

AFCAT Eligibility Criteria 2025

The AFCAT eligibility criteria are important for every candidate to look at and check before proceeding with the application. Candidates have to abide by the specified age, education, and physical parameters set by the Indian Air Force. For the Flying Branch, the candidate must be within 20-24 years of age, while for the Ground Duty (Technical) and (Non-Technical) branches, the age requirement is between 20 and 26 years. Candidates must also possess a relevant degree from the recognized university for the branch applied for. Refer to the official website for detailed eligibility criteria before attempting to apply for AFCAT 2025.

AFCAT Exam Dates

The AFCAT exam dates for 2025 are set for the 22nd and the 23rd of February. This examination will be conducted solely online through a computer system and will include 100 multiple-choice questions that are to be completed in a span of 2 hours. It is important to note that the exam covers topics in General Awareness, English Verbal Ability, and Numeracy, and Military Reasoning. Therefore, candidates are encouraged to follow the schedule and begin preparation around the time of the scheduled exam.

AFCAT Exam Pattern 2025

The AFCAT exam dates will begin with the previously noted exam pattern. The test will have a total of 4 sections, which each cover a general topic, these include General Awareness, English Verbal Ability, Numeracy, and Military Reasoning. Each of the 100 questions will be in a multiple-choice format. Each correct answer will earn the candidate 3 points, while 1 incorrect answer will lead to a point deduction. It's important to be familiar with the fact that the test is administered only in English. Hence, test takers should practice English and strengthen their language abilities. The AFCAT 2025 exam pattern's main purpose is to determine a candidate's skills, tactics, levels of preparation, and other required details. Visit Oswaal Books for AFCAT and other exams books.

How To Download 'AFCAT' 2025 Admit Card

The candidates will be able to download the AFCAT 2025 admit card from the official website when the card is available. Also carefully cross-check all other details provided in the admit card, like the exam centre and reporting time. It is required that candidates take a printed copy of the admit card and an accompanying proper photo ID to the exam centre. No electronic copies will be accepted.

Preparation Tips for AFCAT

To pass the AFCAT exam, preparation is the key, so ensure that all proper preparation has been made. Concentrate on General Awareness, Verbal Ability, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning. Besides that, proper AFCAT Books and other study materials have to be obtained for maximum preparation. Regular practice together with mock tests can make a major difference in your performance during the exam.

For further details with regard to AFCAT eligibility, exam dates, and other relevant information, do check the IAF original site frequently. Stay focused and disciplined, and all the best with your AFCAT 2025 preparation!

