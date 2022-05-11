Cape Town [South Africa], May 11 (ANI/PR Newswire): House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) today announced its 2022 List of Africa's Most Inspirational Women in Leadership.

The list included over 100 inspirational leaders and was curated by House of Rose Professional after assessing senior female executives across Africa from over 400 Companies/Organizations. Five factors were used in the final determination of Africa's Most Inspirational Women in leadership - Career achievements; scale of influence; active and visible advocacy for gender equality; active support of other women in leadership within and outside of their own organizations/ Companies; and sharing of their best practices for success across a broader industry.

Several of Africa's Most Inspirational Women in Leadership will be sharing their best practices for success at the upcoming 2022 Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women which will be held virtually on June 2, 2022. These include Nene Maiga, CEO Orange Botswana, Carli Jacobs, Head of life & Health Reinsurance for Southern Africa, Swiss Re; Phillipine Mtikitiki, Vice President, South Africa Franchise, The Coca-Cola Company; Paloma Lengema, Head of Marketing, BIC East Africa; Mashudu Lembede, Country Chief Executive Zambia, Bureau Veritas Group; Cynthia Griffin, Minister Counselor Commercial Affairs, Sub-Saharan Africa, US Department of Commerce and Dr Susan Mboya, Principal and International Advisor, Navigators Global LLC.

Other speakers at the summit include Vukani Mngxati, Chief Executive Officer, Africa, Accenture; Alex von Behr, President vBAssociates, Senior Advisor - House of Rose Professional and former Global Chief Customer Officer, Unilever; Ismael Bello, General Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa, Mars Wrigley; Ranu Gupta, Managing Partner, Performance Leverage; Alfred Olajide, Vice President and General Manager, Nigeria, The Coca-Cola Company; Cyprian Kabbis, District Chief Executive - Eastern Africa, Bureau Veritas Group, Brian Peters, Former Mr. Universe and Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional.

Break the ceiling touch the sky® is the world's leading forum for women in leadership, having inspired and enabled several thousand leaders to greater success across editions in Africa, North America, Europe, Middle East, ANZ and Asia since 2015. The summit brings together leaders from the best Companies leading in the world to share best practices on leadership, diversity & inclusion, and success. The 2022 Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® on June 2, 2022 will cover topics including the future of business in Africa - leadership and growth strategies; Success secrets of the most inspirational women leaders; small actions and big impact; and a special segment on wellness.

The summit is a key enabler of HORP's Mission 2029 for a Better World - the 10 year initiative to shape a better world through better (gender) diversity & inclusion, leadership and business. With some of the world's fastest growing economies in Africa, the Region is expected to contribute significantly towards this Mission.

Companies or individuals can view the Break the ceiling touch the sky® Africa's Most Inspirational Women in Leadership 2022 List and register for the 2022 Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®, June 2 at www.houseofroseprofessional.com.

The 2022 Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® is sponsored by Coca-Cola, Bureau Veritas and Accenture.

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd® is a global leader in the Talent, Training and Transformation areas of business.

