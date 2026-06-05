Business News | After 7.7% GDP Growth, Sitharaman Reiterates Push for 'Reform Express'

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government will continue to push reforms to sustain India's economic momentum despite global uncertainties, after the latest GDP data showed robust growth in the financial year 2025-26.

Reacting to the GDP figures in a post on X, Sitharaman said, "Our government led by Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi is committed to further drive the 'Reform Express' with decisive policy measures to ensure positive economic momentum amidst the global challenges."

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Her remarks came after India's economy recorded strong growth during FY 2025-26, with real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimated to grow by 7.7 per cent, according to official data released on Friday.

Highlighting the key economic indicators, Sitharaman said, "Real GDP has been estimated to grow by 7.7% in FY 2025-26 (PE)." She further noted that "Real GVA has grown by 7.9% in FY 2025-26 (PE)."

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The Finance Minister also pointed to the economy's performance in the January-March quarter, stating that "Real GDP and Real GVA have been estimated to grow by 7.8% and 7.9%, respectively, in Q4 of FY 2025-26 (PE)."

Underscoring the broad-based nature of growth, Sitharaman said, "Notably, Manufacturing, Trade, Repair, Hotels, Transport, Communication & Services related to Broadcasting, Storage and Financial, Real Estate & Professional Services sectors have attained double-digit growth at both Constant and Current Prices in FY 2025-26."

The remarks come at a time when economies across the world continue to grapple with geopolitical tensions, trade uncertainties and uneven growth trends.

The Finance Minister reiterated that the government remains focused on reforms and policy measures aimed at maintaining India's growth trajectory, saying it is committed to ensuring "positive economic momentum amidst the global challenges." (ANI)

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