Business News | After a Long Struggle, 'The Maharashtra Files' Set for Release on June 12

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 10: A Determined Effort to Present the Truth Finally Succeeds; 'The Maharashtra Files' Ready for Release in Theatres Across Maharashtra from June 12

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The much-awaited Marathi film The Maharashtra Files, which highlights social realities and the struggle for justice faced by marginalized communities, is finally set to release in cinemas across Maharashtra on June 12, 2026.

The film powerfully portrays the challenges an ordinary citizen faces while seeking justice within the system, exposing bureaucratic obstacles and the hardships endured by underprivileged sections of society. More than just a source of entertainment, The Maharashtra Files serves as a mirror to reality and gives a voice to issues often overlooked. Notably, it is the first Indian film to focus on the rights, justice, and struggles of the Banjara community.

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However, the journey to release was far from easy. Due to various reasons, the film's release was delayed, forcing the makers to endure significant challenges. The delay in certification by the censor board further postponed the release, causing both financial and emotional strain for the producers. Addressing the media at a recent press conference, the makers and cast shared their experiences regarding the delay. Present at the event were Producer Sanjivkumar Rathod, Creative Director and Co-Producer Shalini Rathod, and actor Mangesh Desai.

Speaking about the film and its journey, Producer Sanjeev Kumar Rathod said, "This film is based on the struggles of marginalized and underprivileged communities. Just as the characters in the film fight for justice, we too had to undergo a long struggle to bring this project to audiences. Despite numerous obstacles and delays in certification, we are finally ready to present the film. We hope our effort to bring the truth to light resonates with viewers."

The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Usha Nadkarni, Mangesh Desai, Veena Jamkar, Sayaji Shinde, Nagesh Bhosale, Sunil Godse, Sunny Leone, Sapna Choudhary, Aryan Rathod, Gautami Patil, and Mangli in significant roles.

The music for the film has been composed by Nitin Sawant, Ajit Ketkar, and Siddharth Kashyap. With its powerful storyline, impactful performances, and strong social message, The Maharashtra Files promises to be a thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Having overcome numerous challenges, the film is now all set for a statewide release on June 12, 2026, and the entire team eagerly awaits the audience's response.

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