New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI/Mediawire): Apis India Limited is a fast-growing FMCG company in India with its third generation of entrepreneurs working at the helm.

The company traces its roots back to 1924 in Delhi when it was set up as a trading firm for spices and honey.

The company gradually migrated from being a humble trading firm to a 5-star Export House and soon received recognition from the Government of India. Apis India Limited stands tall today as one of the top exporters globally of honey from India. Apart from this, the company successfully forayed into B2B business as a contract manufacturer for other big business brands, specialising in honey handling for very high volumes of pure honey.

Good work always helps in reaping benefits for the entire society and soon the company's expertise in honey sourcing and its established network of beekeepers became its cutting-edge advantages. This aided Apis India Limited to enter consumer brand segment with its flagship product Apis Himalaya Honey.

The consumer brand was backed with extensive backend integration along with trade expertise and strong brand investment knowledge base. The market response to the new brand was overwhelming right from the start.

As per industry statistics, Indian honey market was validated at Rs 1,729 crore in 2019 and was driven largely via e-commerce. Great news being, apart from the medicinal applications, the health benefits of honey are tremendous and will continue to be considered as a high-point in the post-Covid phase across the world. Honey is indicated in the local markets to grow to Rs 3,060 crore (approx.) by the Year 2025. "There been a structural shift towards healthy living among consumers and the pandemic has added to the momentum, wherein many consumers are looking for healthier products for lifestyle - this has resulted in heightened demand for honey among other health-related natural products" said Amit Anand -MD Apis India Ltd.

With over three decades of honey sourcing experience, Apis India Limited has a robust network of over 5000 beekeepers spread over 15 Indian States. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities spread over 7 acres in Roorkee, the company meticulously operates world-class in-house facilities for lab testing, processing and filtration of honey.

Apis India Limited follows a stringent 3-level quality control process. Apis India Limited processes over 100 tonnes of honey per day. It also maintains preferred B2B honey supplier status among private label and other brands.

With varied choices of honey including multi-flora honey, eucalyptus honey, and acacia honey to wild forest honey and lychee honey, the company services its worldwide clients while domestically it offers a range of Value added Honey under Apis Nature's Potion (Beefit Honey, Tulsi Honey, Ginger Honey, Lemon Honey, Sitopaladi Honey and Leechee Honey). It believes in offering quality products at affordable price and this has been their winning formula with the consumers' right since the inception.

Apis India Limited has leveraged its widespread distribution network and now operates in a portfolio of eight FMCG categories including Apis Honey and Nature's Potion Honey, Apis Spicilicios Pickles, Apis and Lina Dates, Apis Fruit Blast Jams, Apis Ginger Garlic paste, Apis Green Tea, Apis Macaroni and newly launched Apis Soya Chunks. This step was taken considering the changing purchase dynamics and growing need for branded high-quality packaged products.

Recently, the company has partnered with Arcor Group of Argentina, a worldwide leader in confectionaries for exclusive marketing and distribution of its products in India. This partnership has resulted in the introduction of Arcor Butter Toffees, Arcor Bon Bon Chocolates and Arcor Lollipops.

Apis India Limited lays great focus on investment in R&D, innovation, brand building and market expansion. That's why, one can see Apis products available across hyper markets, e-commerce platforms (including Amazon, Flipkart, Big basket, Grofers, DMart, Hyper City, More, Big Bazaar etc) and neighbourhood convenience stores across the country. Tapping the digital space for the evolved consumer of today, Apis India Limited is considered a popular honey brand on Flipkart and Amazon.

Apis is one of the largest exporters of honey from India to Gulf, Canada and USA. It adheres to high quality standards at par with international regulatory norms. The largest facility located in Roorkee, Uttarakhand is certified by various international organizations accredited for Quality Management Systems- ISO 22000, USFDA, Organic, and BRC GLOBAL among others.

Apis India Limited has bagged numerous international industry and Government-conferred Honey Export Awards. Apis products have been benchmarked to meet all European Union and other international standards. Apis has been awarded two times in a row (2018 and 2019) as ET Promising Brand in just 3 years of the launch as a consumer brand in India.

With an aim to maximise the kitchen share of Indian consumers, Apis India Limited plans to add more food categories to its kitty in the coming 6 to 8 months and many of these products are in advanced stages. Last year, the company clocked 118 crore turnover in the consumer division and targets to keep the growth intact by clocking 200 Cr in FY 2020-21.

