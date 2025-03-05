VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 5: Brightso, a leading name in digital education, has officially launched 'Creator Club', a first-of-its-kind online community designed to help aspiring creators learn content creation from scratch. Creator Club stands apart as India's first dedicated space for creators at all stages of their journey--whether they're just starting, unsure of what content to create, or already producing and seeking to refine their skills. This platform offers a structured, hands-on experience that covers every aspect of content creation, from selecting the ideal niche and audience to filming, editing, and platform optimization--both for short-form and long-form content.

Also Read | When Is National Dentist's Day 2025? Know Date and Significance of the Day That Honours the Contributions of Dentists in Maintaining Oral Health.

At the helm of Creator Club is Shlok Srivastava (aka Tech Burner), a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree with over 11 years of experience in the content creation industry. Shlok is joined by Yuvraj Bhati, co-founder of Brightso, who brings fresh insights after collaborating with some of the most renowned brands. The course content offers exclusive access to expert insights from India's top creators, including the acclaimed storyteller Monkey Magic, the mastermind behind India's most-watched finance channel, Labour Law Advisor, and the innovative digital force, Open Letter. Additionally, the Tech Burner team--responsible for building a channel with over 17 million followers, will be mentoring creators in the Creator Club.

Commenting on the launch, Shlok Srivastava (aka Tech Burner) co-founder of Brightso, shared his motivation behind launching Creator Club, "I was once a socially awkward kid, making videos in my college parking lot on a laptop with a fan loud enough to be heard from miles away. After 11 years and building 15+ channels, I realized my mission: to help others avoid the struggles I faced and learn in half the time. I shared my journey with my team, and in just six months, they learned what took me years. India has endless creative talent, yet many struggle to turn their ideas into profitable careers. With the launch of Creator Club, Brightso is unlocking that potential--building a community of like-minded individuals passionate about content creation, dreaming big, and achieving even bigger."

Also Read | Cabinet Nod for Supply of Generic Veterinary Medicines Under INR 3,880-Crore Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme.

Yuvraj Bhati, co-founder of Brightso, added, "Content creation is the future. India's academic journey often centers on one goal: cracking the IIT entrance exam. This overwhelming pressure has crushed creativity and individuality in countless young minds. I left college in my final year because I knew I wanted to change the way education works. With Creator Club, we're creating a space where anyone can become a successful content creator with the right guidance. There's no school that teaches you where to start in content creation, and that confusion is often a barrier. Our mission is to bring top mentors from diverse niches straight to the students doorstep, helping them unlock their full potential."

Brightso's mentorship has already impacted over 75,000 students, helping them achieve success, with a collective following of over 10 million across digital platforms. Notable past students include TechIQ, a channel with 145K subscribers; Pranav Raj, who now has 380K followers; Utkarsh Singh, with 138K; and Aditya, with 59.9K followers, who has also edited videos for some of the biggest names in the industry.

Students have shared their experiences with Brightso. One noted, "I always thought there was just one way of doing things, but Brightso helped me understand how different approaches can help you become more creative, "Before the course, whenever I thought of creating content, I had 5-6 topics, but the course helped me improve my ideation skills so much that now I have 100 relevant topics." A student emphasized the value of collaboration, saying, "Working with others helped me brainstorm better ideas for content creation." Another appreciated the comfortable learning space, stating, "The classroom was very accepting of everyone, unlike traditional classes. I could ask my doubts as often as required until it was cleared."

With its unique, accessible approach and expert mentorship, Creator Club by Brightso aims to equip the next generation of content creators with the skills and tools they need to turn their passion into a long-term, lucrative career. The program is designed to provide creators with the knowledge and community support to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape, making it a valuable stepping stone for anyone looking to make a mark in the content creation world.

For more information, please visit:

www.brightso.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)