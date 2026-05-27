Business News | Agoda and Philippines Department of Tourism Announce Strategic Partnership to Promote and Elevate Tourism

PRNewswire

Singapore, May 27: Digital travel platform Agoda and the Philippines Department of Tourism (DOT) announced a strategic partnership to promote Philippine tourism, while advance workforce development, strengthen sustainable tourism practices, and enable data-driven policy and marketing collaboration.

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Under this partnership, Agoda and DOT will primarily run joint marketing initiatives to promote travel to the Philippines. The collaboration extends to training programs and workshops on topics like digital transformation, service excellence, and industry best practices. Agoda and DOT will also support more sustainable tourism practices through awareness initiatives and knowledge-sharing.

Damien Pfirsch, Chief Commercial Officer at Agoda: "Agoda is proud to partner with DOT to encourage inbound travel, collaborate on training and development programs, and support growth across the many incredible tourist destinations in the Philippines. By combining DOT's leadership with Agoda's expertise, we will entice more travelers to visit the Philippines while elevating the tourism industry as a whole."

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The partnership also highlights the shared commitment between Agoda and the DOT to promote the Philippines as a welcoming, safe, and accessible destination for domestic and international travelers. Through Agoda's global network of accommodations, flights, and activities, and the DOT's destination management initiatives, the joint partnership aim is to deliver practical benefits to tourism businesses, empower tourism professionals, and enhance traveler confidence.

With its extensive network of accommodation, flights, and activities, Agoda offers value-driven experiences to anyone traveling to the Philippines. For more information, visit Agoda.com or download the Agoda app.

NOTES FOR EDITORS About Agoda Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of over 6 million hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support. Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 7,000 staff in 27 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier. CONTACT: Press@agoda.com

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