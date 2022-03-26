New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI/TPT): AgriVijay has recently raised the Seed Funding from Indigram Labs under Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS). The agritech enterprise has been continuously making farmers and rural households energy-independent in the states of Maharashtra and Rajasthan since its existence from past 1.5 years of Commercial operations.

With its unique business model, AgriVijay has garnered numerous awards, recognitions and accolades for its efforts focused on increasing farmers' savings and income, by empowering farmers for tomorrow with renewable energy making them energy-independent along with contributing to the climate change mitigation. AgriVijay was founded amidst COVID outbreak in June 2020 under the leadership of Vimal Panjwani and Shobha Chanchlani.

AgriVijay is a FICCI Awardee for Startup Awards 2021 - 'Top Agri Innovator in COVID times' and National Awardee of Indian Achievers Award for 2020 by Indian Achievers Forum. The firm has accomplished many achievements from being selected as Top 100 Startups in the 6th Edition of South Asia Innopreneurs International Startup Contest organised by Lemon Ideas, listed as one of the Innovator for 'Climate Change Solver' by WWF India Climate Solver hub and AGNii & Invest India on their web portals, nominated at SAARC Global Startup Awards 2021 & winner of GoGlobal Awards 2021 as Cleantech Frontrunner. To get chosen in the Top 15 startups to be part of the AIM-UNCDF Agritech Challenge 2021 COHORT - Early-Stage Innovators from 200 participants, AgriVijay has created a niche strong footing in the agri-tech startup ecosystem with their unique value proposition of Renewable Energy products and services offerings for Farmers and Rural households.

AgriVijay is one of the fastest-growing Pune-based Agritech social enterprises which aims to empower farmers with renewable energy products in solar, biogas, wind, thermal and green energy products such as electric.

Talking about the firm, founder Vimal Panjwani and Shobha Chanchlani says, "India is an agrarian economy and our vision is to empower 60 per cent population which resides is rural and directly and indirectly based on agriculture with renewable energy products in Solar, Biogas, Thermal, Wind & green energy such as Electric. This will not only increase their savings and income but also abate tons of GHG/CO2 emissions driving the largest Climate Action movement building Atmanirbhar Bharat as dreamt by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With this funding round & support by our incubators along with Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog we will bring in Technology such as AI & ML with our revamped AI-enabled website and Mobile App for better engagement with the Farmers & Rural households. We also will be utilising the funds to hire more qualified workforce to help us scale and grow to the next level. We are still in touch with Investors to complete this round as we have an ambitious goal to set up 3000-plus Renewable Energy Stores across Rural India making Renewable Energy products affordable, accessible & available to the remotest of rural areas with our unique value preposition of 150-plus renewable energy products portfolio, long term warranty, free insurance against theft & natural damage, 0 per cent Interest Financing facility with the support of NBFC's such as Samunnati embarks us to the path of Green Revolution 2.0 with Renewable Energy."

They further added, "We understand the farmer's energy needs along with the waste availability at his end before recommending, selling and deploying renewable energy product that fits in their budget as well. Our team have started the commercial pilot from Dec 2020 and we have mitigated about 5000-plus tonnes of GHG/CO2 emissions with Renewable Energy Products such as Solar Water Pump, Biogas digester, Solar Water Heater & Solar Street light, Solar Inverters, etc making Farmers Energy Independent with contributing to the Climate Change mitigation. AgriVijay has generated more than US$ 1,00,000 of revenue since its inception and have opened 55-plus Renewable Energy Stores. We have also successfully executed two Impact projects to mitigate COVID Impact with SELCO Foundation under CATALYSE Tech 2021 and Arpan Sewa installing Biogas Digesters for Poor, Small & Marginal Farmers in Rajasthan."

"We soon are going to launch our renewable energy showrooms where Farmers and Rural households can touch and feel these products and discuss their energy needs before the product is recommended, sold and installed at their end especially products like Electric Tractor and Tillers, Solar Dryers and Milk Can Chillers. We are going to become full-stack service provider coupled with renewable Energy by adding services such as Kisan Credit Card & Agri loans in association with Banks along with Drones" as said by Vimal Panjwani. The vision of the brand is to support renewable energy companies & startups to make their innovations easily accessible to farmers and rural households for the end utilization.

