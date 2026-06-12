Business News | A&H Finverse Redefines Business Lending in India with Decade-Long Expertise and Pan-India Expansion

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: A&H Finverse, the next chapter in the journey of one of India's most trusted financial services firms, today announced its formal presence as the evolved identity of A&H Capital -- a name that has stood for integrity, responsible lending, and transformative business finance since July 2014. Built on a foundation of over a decade of excellence, A&H Finverse is now positioned to deliver strategic, customized financial solutions tailored for large-ticket clients with complex, high-value requirements.

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Under the stewardship of its founding leadership -- whose collective experience spans over 24 years in underwriting and risk management -- A&H Capital disbursed more than ₹10,000 Crores across its decade-long journey, serving 5,000+ clients spanning MSMEs, textiles, infrastructure, real estate, agriculture, and beyond. That legacy of trust and expertise is now the bedrock upon which A&H Finverse stands.

"Every rupee we disbursed over the last decade was backed by a relationship -- not just a transaction. A&H Finverse is our commitment to take that ethos forward, but with a sharper lens on the complex, large-ticket financial needs that India's ambitious businesses deserve to have solved." -- Alok Nag, Co-Founder & Visionary, A&H Finverse

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From A&H Capital to A&H Finverse: A Strategic Evolution

While A&H Capital continues to serve its diverse client base, A&H Finverse has been launched with a sharpened focus -- to be the premier destination for businesses navigating complex financing needs that require deep expertise, bespoke structuring, and a partner who truly understands risk. The firm brings to the table capabilities across unsecured business loans, structured finance, construction finance, trade finance, working capital solutions, crisis funding, capital raising through NCDs and structured instruments, and sector-specific funding.

With loan amounts ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹200 Crores+ and pan-India presence, A&H Finverse is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap that large commercial banks and conventional NBFCs often leave unaddressed -- particularly for MSMEs, distressed companies, real estate developers, and businesses operating in niche or high-growth sectors.

"At A&H Finverse, we are not just offering funding -- we are offering a partnership. Our approach is built on genuine understanding of each client's business, crafting solutions that align with their long-term vision while ensuring they can navigate today's challenges with confidence." -- Anindita Gupta, Co-Founder & Visionary, A&H Finverse

Expanding the Map: South India and Beyond

A&H Finverse's ambitions extend well beyond its Mumbai roots. The firm has already established a strong foothold in South India, where it is actively catering to a substantial market opportunity -- a testament to the growing demand for specialized, large-ticket financial solutions across the region's thriving industrial and commercial ecosystem. This southern expansion marks a significant milestone in the firm's pan-India growth strategy, with further regional deepening and new market entries planned in the months ahead. Furthering its pan-India expansion, A&H Finverse has established a branch office in Kolkata, strengthening its presence in Eastern India and bringing its bespoke financial solutions closer to businesses across the region.

Responsible Lending at the Core

The philosophy of "Responsible Lending" -- championed by founder Alok Nag throughout his 25-year career -- remains the cornerstone of A&H Finverse. The firm is committed to transparency, fairness, and ethical practices in every transaction, ensuring that its clients' financial health is always protected even as their ambitions are supported. This philosophy has already earned the trust of marquee clients including Aerpace, Fredun, Ward Wizard, WinMagic Toys, Manone, SPG Global, and many more.

Key Highlights

- ₹10,000 Crores+ disbursed over 10+ years under the founding leadership

- 5,000+ clients served across diverse industries and sectors

- Leadership team with 25+ years of combined expertise in underwriting and risk management

- Specialized solutions for MSMEs, distressed companies, real estate developers, and high-value borrowers

- Pan-India presence with deep localized market understanding

- Full-spectrum product suite: Unsecured loans, construction finance, trade finance, NCDs, structured instruments, and more

As India's business landscape grows increasingly complex and capital-intensive, A&H Finverse arrives at exactly the right moment -- armed with a decade of credibility, a world-class team, and an unwavering commitment to putting clients first. The firm invites businesses, investors, and partners to connect and explore how A&H Finverse can power their next chapter of growth.

About A&H Finverse

A&H Finverse is a Mumbai-based financial solutions firm and the evolved identity of A&H Capital (est. July 2014). Specializing in large-ticket, complex financial requirements, the firm offers a comprehensive suite of products including unsecured business loans, construction finance, trade finance, crisis funding, working capital solutions, and capital raising through structured instruments. Guided by the principle of Responsible Lending, A&H Finverse serves businesses across India with integrity, transparency, and bespoke financial expertise.

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