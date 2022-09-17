Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With a view to elevate the buying experience for home-buyers, Rustomjee Group has announced The Limited Period Plan on most of the properties across Mumbai. That's not all, the homes on higher floors of these properties, are now open for home-buyers to choose from. The Limited Period Plan is the easiest access for homebuyers to own a Rustomjee home in Mumbai. The plan allows the customers to pay just 20 per cent now & experience upgraded lifestyle at Rustomjee. The remaining payment has been spaced out well till receipt of OC of the property. Icing on the cake is, it comes with a home loan assistance. The participating projects under The Limited Period Plan are Rustomjee Crown - Prabhadevi, Rustomjee Seasons - BKC Annexe, Rustomjee Erika - Bandra (E), Rustomjee Bella - Bhandup & Rustomjee Summit - Borivali (E) with all new inventory on higher floors. What's better than a sea-view home?Rustomjee Crown, South Mumbai's finest gated estate presents Oceanscape Residences, 3, 4 & 5 bedroom residences, at high altitude, upto 68th floor, with great sea-views. Rustomjee Crown is located in Prabhadevi, a quiet, upscale Southern neighbourhood of Mumbai, which is located in close proximity to high street retail destinations, fine dining restaurants and business districts. Fancy living in Mumbai's CBD?With its last wing under construction, Rustomjee Seasons, offering 3 bed homes now has homes on higher floors open for home-buyers to choose from. With 20+ ready amenities and infrastructure in place, it is undoubtedly one of the BKC's finest gated communities. Rustomjee Summit, one of the tallest landmarks of Borivali has also opened up homes on higher floors with views of Golden Pagoda and the beautiful Sanjay Gandhi National Park. This project in Borivali East provides great connectivity from and to the highway as well as the railway station Buying a first home? Then Rustomjee Erika has the potential to be on top of the list. It is located minutes away from the central business district of Mumbai, BKC, a home here could mean a short drive from office to home. A 2 bed home on a higher floor in Bandra (East), along with a beautiful view of the city and cross ventilation a home can be a peaceful abode.

Rustomjee Bella is a gated community in Bhandup that offers 1 and 2 bedroom homes with great amenities. One can enjoy the soothing view of city skyline by choosing the home on higher floors. The team at Rustomjee strives to make 'thoughtful spaces' that redefine living and repurpose life. They are constantly working and committed to improving and making the home buying processes convenient so that owning a Rustomjee home is a delightful experience for customers. Talking about the next inventories, Rakesh Setia, Chief Sales Officer, Rustomjee Group said, "We are constantly in search for newer and innovative ways to bring value to our customers and are excited about introducing this payment plan on the new inventories across our projects. Our vision is to continuously add value to the lives of customers, business associates and stakeholders while giving back to society."

Also Read | Augsburg vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2022-23 Live Streaming Online: How to Get German League Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

This story has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)